Connecticut Sees Growing Demands for New Gun Safety Measures
By Matt Austin
NBC Connecticut
4 days ago
State and local leaders across Connecticut are demanding something be done following the recent tragedies in Tulsa, Uvalde, Buffalo and elsewhere. On Thursday in South Windsor, people prayed and wore orange – a color meant to raise awareness about gun violence. Many were heartbroken following several recent mass...
Connecticut is investing $3 million in a new ad campaign to promote tourism in our state. But here’s a theme you won’t hear mentioned… yet. “Whether you simply wander or plunge into the surf, cannabis can add pleasure to your beach visit.”. Such was the promise on...
Should South Windsor prohibit open carry of firearms inside municipal buildings? That’s what was discussed at a town meeting Monday night. Residents on both sides gave their perspective. “Their feel-good ordinance does nothing to protect anyone,” said South Windsor resident Rick Balboni. “The only thing wrong with the...
As with the school massacre in Newtown, Conn., and the supermarket massacre in Buffalo, the school massacre in Uvalde has brought forth the usual legislative prescriptions to prevent a recurrence, prescriptions often delivered by bloviating politicians pretending to virtue. But the prescriptions seldom have much application to the atrocities that prompt them.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — How does Connecticut’s economy compare to other states? The personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst State Economies. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators of economic performance and strength. The data set ranges from change in GDP to […]
One-third of Connecticut’s residents identify as people of color, but statistically, more than 98 percent of Connecticut’s farmers are white. It’s a disparity rooted in generations of racism, inequal access to land and credit, and systemic discrimination. But while their numbers are small, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Gas prices are skyrocketing across the nation, and Connecticut is seeing prices rise higher than before. The average gas prices in New Haven have risen nearly 20 cents per gallon in the last week, and now average about $4.83 per day, according to GasBuddy. This is $1.77 per gallon more […]
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown High School students are preparing a walkout Tuesday morning to advocate for tighter gun legislation. Student Education and Activism Middletown Co-President Lucy Torgerson is organizing this Students Demand Action rally to advocate for change on a national level. The event is also being held in honor...
Gun safety reform is on the agenda in South Windsor on Monday. It comes as the number of mass shootings around the country continue to rise. South Windsor's town council is taking a closer look at their gun laws. The ordinance is up for debate at the Town Hall. It...
Murphy said current gun reform talks do not include a ban on assault weapons or extensive background checks. The talks came as the country continues to deal with the aftermath of mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde. “We’re not going to do whatever I want,” the Connecticut lawmaker said of...
WINDHAM, Conn. — Unionized medical professionals and other staff members at the Hartford HealthCare-owned Windham Hospital protested Monday as they look to raise awareness around what they call a “patient care crisis.”. Union members said they are ultimately demanding safety from the healthcare system— safety for staff members...
(WTNH) – The Town of Ellington is one of the fastest-growing places in Connecticut and has received national attention lately because of the Richard Dabate case. Dennis House caught up with Lori Spielman, the first selectwoman of Ellington, who was also born in the town. She oversees a town...
Connecticut's seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate dropped below 10% on Monday. The rate was 9.56%, according to the Department of Public Health. That is down significantly from Friday's 11.16% seven-day positivity rate. Of the 39,121 tests reported in that seven-day period, 3,740 came back positive, DPH said. There are 293...
Officially, Connecticut has recorded 10,972 COVID-19 deaths over the past two-plus years, a devastating total that once would have seemed unimaginable. Staggering as that figure is, however, the pandemic’s true death toll in Connecticut might be even higher. According to statistics measuring “excess mortality,” or the number of deaths...
As part of a campaign to mitigate the impact of misinformation on Connecticut elections, the secretary of the state’s office is recruiting for a new position to sift through social media and report election falsehoods before they go viral. The new post, called an election information security analyst, will...
It takes a lot of to stand out among grocery stores in Connecticut. We don't have Wegmans yet, or Publix, but think of other grocery store chains, chances are it's here. Well, I've discovered The Fresh Market, and it stands out, here's why. I wrote an article last week about...
Danbury officials said there will be a heightened police presence at polling locations in town as residents vote on the Educational Bond Referendum. The mayor and superintendent of schools said the safety and security of children, teachers and staff are top priority. "We felt it was necessary to provide these...
WINDSOR LOCKS — A Hartford man was arrested after authorities found a loaded handgun in his backpack at Bradley International Airport, state police said Monday. Armand D. Slack, 26, of Hartford, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal tampering with airport equipment, illegal sale/purchase of a large-capacity magazine and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver. The tampering charge means he was circumventing security by trying to bring in contraband, police said; the charge about the large-capacity magazine means it has the capacity to hold more than 10 rounds, which makes it illegal in the state of Connecticut.
Connecticut officials praised the elevation of Adm. Linda Fagan as the new Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, hailing her recent swearing in as a historic moment for the 231-year-old service. Fagan, a 1985 graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, became the first woman to lead...
From Friday's decision by Judge Janet C. Hall (D. Conn.) in American Italian Women for Greater New Haven v. City of New Haven:. [T]he Columbus statue is government speech and, as such, AIW has no cognizable free speech interest in it. Indeed, the Supreme Court has directly foreclosed such a claim. In Pleasant Grove City, Utah v. Summum (2009), the Court "held that the messages of permanent monuments in a public park constituted government speech, even when the monuments were privately funded and donated." Where a city is "communicat[ing] governmental messages," as is the case here, it is "free to choose the [monument it displays] without the constraints of the First Amendment's Free Speech Clause." This is in contrast to when a city opens up a space "for citizens to express their own views," thereby creating a public forum and subjecting that forum to First Amendment constraints.
Comments / 9