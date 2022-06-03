ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut Sees Growing Demands for New Gun Safety Measures

By Matt Austin
NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState and local leaders across Connecticut are demanding something be done following the recent tragedies in Tulsa, Uvalde, Buffalo and elsewhere. On Thursday in South Windsor, people prayed and wore orange – a color meant to raise awareness about gun violence. Many were heartbroken following several recent mass...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 9

Steve D
3d ago

CT literally presented new laws about a month ago. only a hundred showed support. thousands gave testimony against it even blm

Reply
5
guess who
3d ago

its the leaders' calling for gun control Not the citizens. so who do they represent but themselves.

Reply
5
MPL 1
3d ago

The continued removal of rights only make the law abiding public more vulnerable to criminal behaviors. The fact that these liberals don't seem to understand. We already know they walk all over the Constitution and Bill of Rights, don't need to talk about that.

Reply
2
NBC Connecticut

South Windsor Considers New Gun Ordinances in Town

Should South Windsor prohibit open carry of firearms inside municipal buildings? That’s what was discussed at a town meeting Monday night. Residents on both sides gave their perspective. “Their feel-good ordinance does nothing to protect anyone,” said South Windsor resident Rick Balboni. “The only thing wrong with the...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
newenglanddiary.com

Chris Powell: Try a well-regulated militia to reduce massacres

As with the school massacre in Newtown, Conn., and the supermarket massacre in Buffalo, the school massacre in Uvalde has brought forth the usual legislative prescriptions to prevent a recurrence, prescriptions often delivered by bloviating politicians pretending to virtue. But the prescriptions seldom have much application to the atrocities that prompt them.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

How does Connecticut’s economy compare to other states?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — How does Connecticut’s economy compare to other states? The personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst State Economies. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators of economic performance and strength. The data set ranges from change in GDP to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Conn. lawmakers push for relief as gas prices hit new highs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Gas prices are skyrocketing across the nation, and Connecticut is seeing prices rise higher than before. The average gas prices in New Haven have risen nearly 20 cents per gallon in the last week, and now average about $4.83 per day, according to GasBuddy. This is $1.77 per gallon more […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Middletown High students plan walkout for gun control legislation

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown High School students are preparing a walkout Tuesday morning to advocate for tighter gun legislation. Student Education and Activism Middletown Co-President Lucy Torgerson is organizing this Students Demand Action rally to advocate for change on a national level. The event is also being held in honor...
NBC Connecticut

South Windsor Town Council to Debate Gun Ordinance

Gun safety reform is on the agenda in South Windsor on Monday. It comes as the number of mass shootings around the country continue to rise. South Windsor's town council is taking a closer look at their gun laws. The ordinance is up for debate at the Town Hall. It...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A look at how Ellington is growing

(WTNH) – The Town of Ellington is one of the fastest-growing places in Connecticut and has received national attention lately because of the Richard Dabate case. Dennis House caught up with Lori Spielman, the first selectwoman of Ellington, who was also born in the town. She oversees a town...
ELLINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut's Seven-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Below 10%

Connecticut's seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate dropped below 10% on Monday. The rate was 9.56%, according to the Department of Public Health. That is down significantly from Friday's 11.16% seven-day positivity rate. Of the 39,121 tests reported in that seven-day period, 3,740 came back positive, DPH said. There are 293...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Wanted: Misinformation Officer

As part of a campaign to mitigate the impact of misinformation on Connecticut elections, the secretary of the state’s office is recruiting for a new position to sift through social media and report election falsehoods before they go viral. The new post, called an election information security analyst, will...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

An Open Letter To Connecticut’s Fresh Market

It takes a lot of to stand out among grocery stores in Connecticut. We don't have Wegmans yet, or Publix, but think of other grocery store chains, chances are it's here. Well, I've discovered The Fresh Market, and it stands out, here's why. I wrote an article last week about...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Police: CT man had loaded gun at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS — A Hartford man was arrested after authorities found a loaded handgun in his backpack at Bradley International Airport, state police said Monday. Armand D. Slack, 26, of Hartford, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal tampering with airport equipment, illegal sale/purchase of a large-capacity magazine and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver. The tampering charge means he was circumventing security by trying to bring in contraband, police said; the charge about the large-capacity magazine means it has the capacity to hold more than 10 rounds, which makes it illegal in the state of Connecticut.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

First woman to lead a U.S. armed forces branch has ties to CT

Connecticut officials praised the elevation of Adm. Linda Fagan as the new Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, hailing her recent swearing in as a historic moment for the 231-year-old service. Fagan, a 1985 graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, became the first woman to lead...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Reason.com

New Haven's Removal of Columbus Statue from Public Park Isn't a First Amendment Violation

From Friday's decision by Judge Janet C. Hall (D. Conn.) in American Italian Women for Greater New Haven v. City of New Haven:. [T]he Columbus statue is government speech and, as such, AIW has no cognizable free speech interest in it. Indeed, the Supreme Court has directly foreclosed such a claim. In Pleasant Grove City, Utah v. Summum (2009), the Court "held that the messages of permanent monuments in a public park constituted government speech, even when the monuments were privately funded and donated." Where a city is "communicat[ing] governmental messages," as is the case here, it is "free to choose the [monument it displays] without the constraints of the First Amendment's Free Speech Clause." This is in contrast to when a city opens up a space "for citizens to express their own views," thereby creating a public forum and subjecting that forum to First Amendment constraints.

Comments / 0

