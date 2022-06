If your puppy is breathing fast, you may wonder if it is normal or something to worry about. In many situations, rapid breathing is a normal response. Puppies pant to thermoregulate as well as when they experience heightened emotions like excitement or stress. However, there are some situations where rapid breathing is triggered by an underlying illness such as heart disease or respiratory disease. Conditions causing pain or anemia can also cause a puppy to breathe rapidly. In these situations, fast breathing is a sign that something is wrong and that your puppy needs to be seen by a vet.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO