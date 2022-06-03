Westfield Technical Academy 2022 commencement (photos)

The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) will host three events this month. In partnership with the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce, YPS will host Thriving After Talent Disruption on Thursday from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Elms College. With sponsorship support from the Valley Opportunity Council and The Polish National Credit Union, the seminar will feature Kim Kenney-Rockwal, a leader who has spent her career hiring, leading, mentoring, and developing talent. Kenney-Rockwal’s passionate and practical executive coaching helps both teams and motivated individuals with improving their effectiveness at work and at home. With more than 25 years of human resource practitioner experience, Kenney-Rockwal has held both executive human resource and coaching roles within the healthcare, manufacturing, and pharmacy retail industries. The event will include breakfast, networking opportunities, and an educational presentation from both Kenney-Rockwal and Xiomara Delobato, who will share insights and tactics to recruit, retain, nurture, and develop talent consistently. Registration fee is $25 and includes breakfast. Advance registration is required.

