Westfield, MA

Westfield Technical Academy 2022 commencement (photos)

By fgore, Frederick Gore
 4 days ago
WESTFIELD — Music from the Westfield Technical Academy / Westfield High School Band filled the air at Bullens Field on Thursday,...

Springfield Central High School 2022 graduation (photos)

SPRINGFIELD — At a ceremony on Saturday, June 6, Springfield Central High School bid adieu to the Class of 2022. Salutatorian Tessa Dill and valedictorian Christopher Chen were among the students receiving diplomas at Symphony Hall. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, superintendent of schools Daniel Warwick, principal Thaddeus Tokarz and...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Holyoke High School 2022 graduation (photos)

HOLYOKE — Nearly 250 graduates of Holyoke High School’s Class of 2022 received their diplomas during graduation ceremonies Sunday, June 5, at Roberts Field. Remarks were delivered by principal Lori McKenna, receiver Anthony Soto, School Committee member Mildred Lefebvre and Mayor Joshua A. Garcia. Student speakers included valedictorian Natalie Morris and Perseverance Speaker Jacob Sylvain.
HOLYOKE, MA
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
Westfield, MA
Education
Westfield, MA
Government
Business Monday: ETC. for June 6, 2022

The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) will host three events this month. In partnership with the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce, YPS will host Thriving After Talent Disruption on Thursday from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Elms College. With sponsorship support from the Valley Opportunity Council and The Polish National Credit Union, the seminar will feature Kim Kenney-Rockwal, a leader who has spent her career hiring, leading, mentoring, and developing talent. Kenney-Rockwal’s passionate and practical executive coaching helps both teams and motivated individuals with improving their effectiveness at work and at home. With more than 25 years of human resource practitioner experience, Kenney-Rockwal has held both executive human resource and coaching roles within the healthcare, manufacturing, and pharmacy retail industries. The event will include breakfast, networking opportunities, and an educational presentation from both Kenney-Rockwal and Xiomara Delobato, who will share insights and tactics to recruit, retain, nurture, and develop talent consistently. Registration fee is $25 and includes breakfast. Advance registration is required.
Medical Notes: June 6, 2022

Frontotemporal degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group Virtual Meeting. HOLYOKE – THE Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, June 8 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories ideas and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support group leader at 413-532-0543.
HOLYOKE, MA
Person
Alec Smith
Evan Plotkin named 2022 Richard J. Moriarty Citizen of the Year by Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Regional Chamber has named Evan Plotkin as its 2022 Richard J. Moriarty Citizen of the Year. The award, established in 2007, is given annually to honor the memory of Richard J. Moriarty, a long-time active participant in the chamber and individual who gave his time, talent, and personal and professional resources to the local community, the chamber said.
#Commencement Ceremony#Highschool
People in Business: June 6, 2022

The Springfield-headquartered law firm of Bacon Wilson has announced that attorneys Timothy M. Netkovick and Jennifer R. Sharrow have joined the firm. Netkovick is a member of Bacon Wilson’s Employment Law Practice Group. He is licensed to practice in both Massachusetts and Connecticut and has significant experience in matters including employment and commercial litigation.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
High School
Education
Politics
Music
New Spirit religious camp founders banned, suspended from ministry in Springfield diocese over ‘boundary violations’ with teens

SPRINGFIELD — The founders and chaplain of the 28-year-old New Spirit religious camp have been sanctioned by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield after a yearlong investigation into alleged misconduct, a spokesman for the church said on Monday. While authorities and members of the Diocesan Review Board that vets...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Fight Breaks Out At Key Foods Store In Holyoke

One man was arrested for fleeing from police and having a loaded gun following a fight with another man at a grocery store in Western Massachusetts. The incident took place in Hampden County around 5:45 p.m., Thursday, June 2 at the Key Foods in Holyoke located at 13 Cabot St.
HOLYOKE, MA
Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

