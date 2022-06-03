Westfield Technical Academy 2022 commencement (photos)

SPRINGFIELD — At a ceremony on Saturday, June 6, Springfield Central High School bid adieu to the Class of 2022. Salutatorian Tessa Dill and valedictorian Christopher Chen were among the students receiving diplomas at Symphony Hall. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, superintendent of schools Daniel Warwick, principal Thaddeus Tokarz and...
HOLYOKE — Nearly 250 graduates of Holyoke High School’s Class of 2022 received their diplomas during graduation ceremonies Sunday, June 5, at Roberts Field. Remarks were delivered by principal Lori McKenna, receiver Anthony Soto, School Committee member Mildred Lefebvre and Mayor Joshua A. Garcia. Student speakers included valedictorian Natalie Morris and Perseverance Speaker Jacob Sylvain.
SOUTH HADLEY – School Committee chair Jackson Matos has resigned from the board, citing health reasons. Matos was unable to attend the board’s most recent meeting on June 2. “I survived a heart attack and have been recovering in the time since my acute health crisis. This is...
SOUTH HADLEY – Selectboard vice chair Sarah Etelman died on Friday, June 3, following a battle with cancer. Funeral arrangements are being finalized. There will be a remembrance of her by the board at Tuesday night’s meeting. “We are saddened by the news of Sarah’s passing,” Town Administrator...
The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) will host three events this month. In partnership with the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce, YPS will host Thriving After Talent Disruption on Thursday from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Elms College. With sponsorship support from the Valley Opportunity Council and The Polish National Credit Union, the seminar will feature Kim Kenney-Rockwal, a leader who has spent her career hiring, leading, mentoring, and developing talent. Kenney-Rockwal’s passionate and practical executive coaching helps both teams and motivated individuals with improving their effectiveness at work and at home. With more than 25 years of human resource practitioner experience, Kenney-Rockwal has held both executive human resource and coaching roles within the healthcare, manufacturing, and pharmacy retail industries. The event will include breakfast, networking opportunities, and an educational presentation from both Kenney-Rockwal and Xiomara Delobato, who will share insights and tactics to recruit, retain, nurture, and develop talent consistently. Registration fee is $25 and includes breakfast. Advance registration is required.
NORTHAMPTON -- The Northampton High School Class of 2022 graduated on Sunday, June 5, during ceremonies at Smith College. The commencement exercise held in John M. Greene Hall saw diplomas handed out to about 220 students.
Frontotemporal degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group Virtual Meeting. HOLYOKE – THE Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, June 8 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories ideas and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support group leader at 413-532-0543.
WESTFIELD — The Westfield High School Class of 2022 graduated during a ceremony at Bullens Field on Friday, June 3. The 283 seniors gathered one hour early under the Bullens Field scoreboard for the last time to chat and take photos with their classmates.
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Regional Chamber has named Evan Plotkin as its 2022 Richard J. Moriarty Citizen of the Year. The award, established in 2007, is given annually to honor the memory of Richard J. Moriarty, a long-time active participant in the chamber and individual who gave his time, talent, and personal and professional resources to the local community, the chamber said.
The Springfield-headquartered law firm of Bacon Wilson has announced that attorneys Timothy M. Netkovick and Jennifer R. Sharrow have joined the firm. Netkovick is a member of Bacon Wilson’s Employment Law Practice Group. He is licensed to practice in both Massachusetts and Connecticut and has significant experience in matters including employment and commercial litigation.
SPRINGFIELD — Gas averages $4.89 a gallon in Greater Springfield, according to AAA’s weekly survey. That’s up from $4.61 a week ago, $4.23 last month and $2.87 last year. The cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, nearly double from last August, as increased oil...
There were four $100,000 lottery winners in Massachusetts Monday. Two of the tickets were for the game “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club.” They were sold at Route 20 Convienance in Marlborough and Norfolk Wine and Spirits in Norfolk. The other two were for the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” They...
SPRINGFIELD — The founders and chaplain of the 28-year-old New Spirit religious camp have been sanctioned by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield after a yearlong investigation into alleged misconduct, a spokesman for the church said on Monday. While authorities and members of the Diocesan Review Board that vets...
One man was arrested for fleeing from police and having a loaded gun following a fight with another man at a grocery store in Western Massachusetts. The incident took place in Hampden County around 5:45 p.m., Thursday, June 2 at the Key Foods in Holyoke located at 13 Cabot St.
Worcester is celebrating its 300th birthday this month, and the city is pulling out all the stops to mark the milestone. Here’s everything to expect this weekend for the Worcester Tercentennial. Friday, June 10. The fun starts at 5 p.m. Friday with the Canal District Stroll, when many businesses...
