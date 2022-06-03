Fire at under construction Steele Creek apartments causes $200K in damage

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to an accidental fire at an apartment complex on the 10000 block of Steele Creek Road.

According to Charlotte Fire Department, the fire was caused by welding on the third floor. The apartments were new and under construction, and three apartments were affected in the fire. Thirty firefighters responded to heavy smoke showing and had the fire under control in less than 30 minutes.

Fire officials say the estimated fire damage was around $200,000.

