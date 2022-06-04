To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser.

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith their own Royal dynasty of dogs, corgis are...

www.bbc.co.uk

TheConversationAU

Anything & Everything gives us a glance into the lives teenagers are constructing online

Review: Anything & Everything, Platform Arts, infinity ensemble for Rising. Anything & Everything reminds me of a rite of passage we have all sailed through, in one way or another. That question we all ask: who am I? The passage is quite different for the new generation. Anything & Everything, directed by Jackson Castiglione, is about the young people who navigate this question with social media embedded in their compass. We are in a TV studio. Six amazing teenagers converse about how they look, who they are and what is expected of them while collaborating to film short videos of each other,...
ENTERTAINMENT

