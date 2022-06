Nashville may be known for its country music, but there's some damn good BBQ here, too. Leave room for some finger-licking good 'cue and check out these 5 spots around town. Located in the Gulch, Peg Leg Porker is a family-owned and operated business that specializes in pork and chicken, plus a variety of other barbecued meats. Pitmaster Carey Bringle, the peg-legged owner who lost his leg from cancer as a teenager, is at the helm of the no-frills spot. Don't miss the to-die-for mac-and-cheese and pair your meal with their signature whiskey.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO