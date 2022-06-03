ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dive teams find body of 15-year-old swept away in Sims Bayou in southeast Houston

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

Dive teams say they've found the body of a 15-year-old boy who was swept away in Sims Bayou.

At about 7:52 p.m. Thursday, the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a drowning in the 10000 block of Scott Street.

Police said the teen and a 14-year-old friend asked to go fishing, but were told 'No' by their parents. Officials said they went to the bayou anyway.

The 14-year-old told police they were playing in some shallow spots of the water when the 15-year-old slipped into a deep spot and couldn't swim.

That's when the families of both boys went to the bayou and began their search, but couldn't find the teen.

Dive teams found the teen's body near Margaret Jenkins Park on Houston's southside.

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

