Hopkinsville, KY

Hopkinsville Woman Charged with Theft Of A Motor Vehicle

By John Godsey
wkdzradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hopkinsville woman was charged Thursday morning with theft after she reportedly took someone’s vehicle on...

www.wkdzradio.com

Related
WBKO

Glasgow man charged after shots fired complalint

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man was arrested Sunday after police responded to a gunshots complaint. Robert Martin, was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a defaced firearm. The Glasgow Police Department reported they responded to the area of Columbia Avenue for...
GLASGOW, KY
Marshall County Daily

High speed chase ends in arrest with numerous charges in Calloway County

On 6/5/2022 at approximately 1724 hours The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was requested by Mayfield Police to go to a residence on Wrather road and attempt to make contact with a Jacob Adkins who was wanted for questioning in reference to an incident that occurred in their city. Deputies responded to the area as requested. Shortly thereafter Captain Richard Steen observed a maroon truck northbound on Airport Road traveling at 67 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. As the truck passed, he observed that it matched the description of the truck Mayfield PD was looking for. An attempt to stop the vehicle was made. The vehicle sped up and continued north on Airport Road. After it crossed over Highway 80 it reached speeds of 100 MPH and failed to yield. The vehicle made several turns in an attempt to elude. Upon reaching the intersection of Short and Wrather Roads, the vehicle turned into a field. Deputies continued the pursuit into the field. After going about a mile into the field the vehicle started turning in circles and collided with two Sheriff’s vehicles, striking one-head on before stopping. The driver of the truck was confirmed to be Jacob Adkins, and he was charged with Fleeing and Evading 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment, Assault 3rd Degree, Speeding, Resisting Arrest, Driving DUI Suspended 2nd Offense, Operating a Motor Vehicle without an Interlock Device, Failure to Wear Seat Belt, and Disregarding Stop Sign. Subject was transported to the Calloway County Jail.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Speedway clerk shot in a robbery

Clarksville Police said a clerk at the Speedway gas station, located at 2475 Tiny Town Road in Clarksville, was shot during a robbery over the weekend. The robbery took place on Saturday, June 4, around 3:30 a.m. Police spokesperson Scott Beaubien said the clerk was shot in the thigh with...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Hopkinsville, KY
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Hopkinsville, KY
WSMV

4 arrested for robbing man servicing ATM in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said four people from Texas have been arrested for robbing an ATM technician as he worked at a bank on Thompson Lane on Monday morning. Police said the technician was servicing a Bank of America ATM at 645 Thompson Lane at 10:40 a.m. when two of the defendants approached him from behind and told him not to do anything and hand over the money.
NASHVILLE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Ongoing joint drug investigation leads to two arrests

Two Carroll County women are facing several drug charges following a multi-agency investigation. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 46-year-old Tara N. Smith and 60-year-old Cynthia G. Mayberry, both of Huntingdon, were arrested after officers searched a home on Hawkins Lane. Smith is charged with Possession of Schedule II with Intent...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken Traffic stop nets two arrests

A traffic stop of a motorcycle Saturday afternoon on Yarbro Lane led to two arrests. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says the stop was made around 3:45 pm. During the investigation, deputies discovered the operator, 31-year-old Troy C. Cowart, of Kevil, allegedly had marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his possession.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah search warrant leads to drug arrest

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says deputies arrested a Paducah man Friday night, following a drug investigation. They say detectives and deputies executed a search warrant on Vasseur Avenue, and 39-year-old Robert S. Morris was arrested. During a search of the home, detectives allegedly located and seized approximately 59 grams...
PADUCAH, KY
WSMV

Man killed by semi truck after hitting it with a chair

ALLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man carrying a chair was hit and killed by a semi truck Sunday. Kentucky State Police said at approximately 2:26 p.m. Sunday, the Todd County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on US 79. According to the preliminary investigation, a Peterbilt...
TODD COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Police: Man shot outside Madison home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was injured when he was shot in front of a Madison home on Monday afternoon, according to police. Metro Police said a man was shot in the leg around 3:30 p.m. outside a home on Madison Boulevard. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment for what police said were not serious injuries.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Princeton man flown following Caldwell Co. wreck

A Princeton man was taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital following a motorcycle crash on Harmony Church Road in Caldwell County Saturday afternoon. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 700 block of Harmony Church Road for reports of a motorcycle crash. Investigation determined that 58-year-old Dwayne Armstrong of Princeton had reportedly been driving erratically while pulling out of a driveway, losing control of the motorcycle, causing it to strike a vehicle traveling in the roadway.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Local woman hurt in Boulevard accident

A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on Fort Campbell Boulevard. The collision report from HPD says 24-year old Marissa Hicks of Hopkinsville was in the median attempting to turn into the Max Fuel Express near Clinic Drive and that another motorist waved her across. That’s...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Identified In Todd County Fatal Crash

Police have identified a Bowling Green man who died after he was struck by a tractor-trailer in Todd County on US 79 near Allensville Sunday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say a tractor-trailer driven by Alexander Fritton, was northbound on US 79 when 33-year-old Justin Lambert entered the road on foot carrying a metal chair.
TODD COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Phone alert came from car theft, shots fired, car chase that ended near Exit 11

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Many people in Montgomery County received a Public Safety Alert on their phones late Saturday night about a possibly armed teenager. The alert was in response to reports of gunfire at Ramblewood Apartments, followed by a pursuit, wreck and arrest on Drake Road, just east of Exit 11, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Four injured in Logan County accident

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon on US 431 South in Logan County. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigated and determined 57-year old Stephen Stuehmeyer of Clarksville had been westbound on Schochoh Road and stopped at the stop sign at 431. He didn’t see a...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WBIR

Charges against Nashville personal trainer balloon to 139 criminal counts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Criminal charges filed against a Nashville personal trainer have more than tripled following more women coming forward. Nikko Glasper, once named one of the city’s most popular trainers, now faces 139 criminal charges in connection to female clients claiming he took pictures of them naked without their knowledge and accessed their personal phones to steal intimate photos.
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old found safe

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Mathiea “Bella” Matthews has been found safe, according to police. BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office stated it is searching for a missing juvenile. The sheriff’s office is seeking information about the whereabouts of Mathiea “Bella” Meredith, 16,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

