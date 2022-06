Ocasio-Cortez was responding on an Instagram Q&A to a constituent from the Bronx who said she wanted to learn more about her Taino roots Taino are the people indigenous to the Caribbean who resided in places like Cuba, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, The Bahamas, and the northern Lesser Antilles AOC said that meeting indigenous groups while protesting the Standing Rock Pipeline in North Dakota made her want to connect with her roots more'It really just clicked that this is nuts, like, the grace that they extended to say 'no, you are a relative,' was really formative for me,' she said.

PROTESTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO