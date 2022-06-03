Truck Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A father and daughter from Kentucky have been arrested after multiple agencies were led on a pursuit on Saturday. According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, Hickman County officers were involved in a pursuit of Victor Burgess, 46, of Fancy Farm, Ky.
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A vehicle crashed into an apartment building about 4 a.m. on June 4 in Madisonville according to Madisonville Police Department (MPD). Police said the vehicle was a white Chevrolet Tahoe and the driver was identified as Emmananule Davis, 40, of Madisonville. The crash occurred at the intersection of West Noel Avenue […]
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are searching for a man wanted on several warrants, including first-degree assault and parole violation, in western Kentucky. Paducah Police said their Drug Unit detectives spotted Lawrence Edwards driving a vehicle on Thursday afternoon and tried to stop him, but he took off and got away.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man suffered serious injuries after the Cadillac he was driving crashed into a semi-truck on Trinity Lane Sunday morning, according to Metro Police. Police said the semi-truck was turning left onto Trinity Lane around 11 a.m. Witnesses said the Cadillac was traveling east on Trinity...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police (EPD) were called to the 300 block of NW Sixth Street for a report of a man threatening others with a knife. The man was upset that his money and cell phone were stolen between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. on June 2-3, said EPD. Officers said they were […]
FRANKLIN, Ky. – According to Kentucky State Police, the shooting victim has been identified as Tierra N. Williams, 21, of Franklin. Williams was located with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the Medical Center at Franklin, where she was pronounced dead, stated police. KSP said police located a...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Vehicles at Warren County Sheriff’s Office were damaged after reports of cars racing nearby Friday night. According to police, reports were received of cars racing on College Street, which led to numerous parked cars being struck at the sheriff’s office. Two damaged vehicles belonged to WCSO employees while another damaged car was a brand new 2022 cruiser.
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A woman was found dead and her husband was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a vehicle on Interstate 65 in Simpson County on Sunday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP troopers were called to a home on Patton Road just before...
Multiple car dealerships around Evansville were targeted by thieves early Friday morning. The Evansville Police Department says at least three car dealerships on the city's east side in the area of Green River Road were targeted between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Friday. Police say that multiple...
A Hopkinsville man was charged with theft Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Cortez Johnson was employed by Luttrell Staffing at Grupo and for two months he would clock in then leave work and come back to clock out later but not perform his assigned job. He reportedly collected $6,668...
A routine traffic stop on Lydon Road late Friday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a Hickory woman. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy made the stop at approximately 5:00 pm. During the stop, deputies allegedly found that the driver, 49-year-old Tonya K. Vinson was in possession...
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested by the Paducah Police Department after authorities say a woman allegedly assaulted and stole money from her grandmother. According to the Paducah Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of North Sixth Street around 10:48 a.m. on Friday, June 3. Officers...
