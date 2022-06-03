ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Truck Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville

By News Edge Newsroom
whvoradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA truck was reported stolen on East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Thursday morning....

www.whvoradio.com

WEHT/WTVW

Madisonville man crashes into apartment building

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A vehicle crashed into an apartment building about 4 a.m. on June 4 in Madisonville according to Madisonville Police Department (MPD). Police said the vehicle was a white Chevrolet Tahoe and the driver was identified as Emmananule Davis, 40, of Madisonville. The crash occurred at the intersection of West Noel Avenue […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Reward offered for man wanted on multiple charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are searching for a man wanted on several warrants, including first-degree assault and parole violation, in western Kentucky. Paducah Police said their Drug Unit detectives spotted Lawrence Edwards driving a vehicle on Thursday afternoon and tried to stop him, but he took off and got away.
PADUCAH, KY
WSMV

One injured in Trinity Lane crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man suffered serious injuries after the Cadillac he was driving crashed into a semi-truck on Trinity Lane Sunday morning, according to Metro Police. Police said the semi-truck was turning left onto Trinity Lane around 11 a.m. Witnesses said the Cadillac was traveling east on Trinity...
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

UPDATE: KSP investigating Simpson County deaths

FRANKLIN, Ky. – According to Kentucky State Police, the shooting victim has been identified as Tierra N. Williams, 21, of Franklin. Williams was located with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the Medical Center at Franklin, where she was pronounced dead, stated police. KSP said police located a...
FRANKLIN, KY
WBKO

Cars racing downtown result in crash, parked sheriff’s cruiser hit

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person is in jail after a crash involving multiple cars downtown Bowling Green Friday night. According to police, a car was driving recklessly on College Street and collided with numerous other cars before coming to a halt. Two of the cars hit belonged to Warren County Sheriff’s Office employees and one car was the agency’s brand new 2022 cruiser.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

KSP investigating after two people shot and killed in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people are dead in Simpson County and Kentucky State Police are now investigating what they’re calling a double shooting. Just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a home on Patton Road and located Franklin native Tierra Williams who had died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Theft

A Hopkinsville man was charged with theft Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Cortez Johnson was employed by Luttrell Staffing at Grupo and for two months he would clock in then leave work and come back to clock out later but not perform his assigned job. He reportedly collected $6,668...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken traffic stop leads to drug arrest

A routine traffic stop on Lydon Road late Friday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a Hickory woman. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy made the stop at approximately 5:00 pm. During the stop, deputies allegedly found that the driver, 49-year-old Tonya K. Vinson was in possession...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

McCracken Co. couple arrested for robbery, assault

Miss Illinois Isabelle Hanson threw out the first pitch at the Cardinals/Cubs game on Saturday. SNAP, other groups partner for 5th Annual Prayer Walk in Cape Girardeau. SNAP and other groups partnered for the 5th annual Prayer Walk in Cape Girardeau on Saturday. Cape Girardeau church hosts family health fair.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

