Hopkinsville, KY

Truck Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville

By John Godsey
wkdzradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA truck was reported stolen on East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Thursday morning....

www.wkdzradio.com

mainstreetclarksville.com

Speedway clerk shot in a robbery

Clarksville Police said a clerk at the Speedway gas station, located at 2475 Tiny Town Road in Clarksville, was shot during a robbery over the weekend. The robbery took place on Saturday, June 4, around 3:30 a.m. Police spokesperson Scott Beaubien said the clerk was shot in the thigh with...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Marshall County Daily

High speed chase ends in arrest with numerous charges in Calloway County

On 6/5/2022 at approximately 1724 hours The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was requested by Mayfield Police to go to a residence on Wrather road and attempt to make contact with a Jacob Adkins who was wanted for questioning in reference to an incident that occurred in their city. Deputies responded to the area as requested. Shortly thereafter Captain Richard Steen observed a maroon truck northbound on Airport Road traveling at 67 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. As the truck passed, he observed that it matched the description of the truck Mayfield PD was looking for. An attempt to stop the vehicle was made. The vehicle sped up and continued north on Airport Road. After it crossed over Highway 80 it reached speeds of 100 MPH and failed to yield. The vehicle made several turns in an attempt to elude. Upon reaching the intersection of Short and Wrather Roads, the vehicle turned into a field. Deputies continued the pursuit into the field. After going about a mile into the field the vehicle started turning in circles and collided with two Sheriff’s vehicles, striking one-head on before stopping. The driver of the truck was confirmed to be Jacob Adkins, and he was charged with Fleeing and Evading 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment, Assault 3rd Degree, Speeding, Resisting Arrest, Driving DUI Suspended 2nd Offense, Operating a Motor Vehicle without an Interlock Device, Failure to Wear Seat Belt, and Disregarding Stop Sign. Subject was transported to the Calloway County Jail.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Man arrested on DUI charge in Cave City

CAVE CITY, Ky. – Cave City police arrested a man on DUI charges Friday after responding to a wreck. According to Cave City Police Department, on June 3, two Cave City police officers responded to Wilson Road in reference to a possible wreck with injuries. Upon arrival, police identified Johnathan Jones.
CAVE CITY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Phone alert came from car theft, shots fired, car chase that ended near Exit 11

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Many people in Montgomery County received a Public Safety Alert on their phones late Saturday night about a possibly armed teenager. The alert was in response to reports of gunfire at Ramblewood Apartments, followed by a pursuit, wreck and arrest on Drake Road, just east of Exit 11, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
City
Chevrolet, KY
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Hopkinsville, KY
Crime & Safety
WSMV

4 arrested for robbing man servicing ATM in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said four people from Texas have been arrested for robbing an ATM technician as he worked at a bank on Thompson Lane on Monday morning. Police said the technician was servicing a Bank of America ATM at 645 Thompson Lane at 10:40 a.m. when two of the defendants approached him from behind and told him not to do anything and hand over the money.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

4 Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash

A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent four people to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van was eastbound when it hydroplaned and struck a guardrail ejecting two people out of the back window of the van. A tractor-trailer that was behind...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Identified In Todd County Fatal Crash

Police have identified a Bowling Green man who died after he was struck by a tractor-trailer in Todd County on US 79 near Allensville Sunday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say a tractor-trailer driven by Alexander Fritton, was northbound on US 79 when 33-year-old Justin Lambert entered the road on foot carrying a metal chair.
TODD COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Reward offered for man wanted on multiple charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are searching for a man wanted on several warrants, including first-degree assault and parole violation, in western Kentucky. Paducah Police said their Drug Unit detectives spotted Lawrence Edwards driving a vehicle on Thursday afternoon and tried to stop him, but he took off and got away.
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Driver Airlifted After Three-Vehicle Accident

McKenzie, Tenn.–One driver was airlifted to a Nashville hospital after being extricated from his vehicle as a result of a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy. 423 and Carroll Lake Road in McKenzie Sunday. McKenzie Fire & Rescue responded to the accident, along with the Baptist Carroll County EMS, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Rescue Squad and the Macedonia fire station. According to the Fire & Rescue officials, personnel used rescue tools to extricate the driver, who was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center. (McKenzie Fire & Rescue photo).
MCKENZIE, TN
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thunderboltradio.com

Cruelty to Animal Investigation Leads to Arrest in Union City

An assist by Union City police on an animal cruelty call leads to an arrest of a Murfressboro man. Police reports said the officer assisted animal control officials, following the call of a cat living in a car at Hillwood Apartments on Stone Street. At the scene, the cat was...
UNION CITY, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Multi-vehicle wreck allegedly shuts down Owensboro bypass

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A multi-vehicle wreck has reportedly happened in Owensboro. Eyewitness News is receiving reports that a wreck allegedly occurred on the Owensboro bypass. Reports say that people are asked to avoid the area of east bound Owensboro bypass near 431, and six vehicles are allegedly involved. Eastbound side is shut down with […]
OWENSBORO, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Ongoing joint drug investigation leads to two arrests

Two Carroll County women are facing several drug charges following a multi-agency investigation. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 46-year-old Tara N. Smith and 60-year-old Cynthia G. Mayberry, both of Huntingdon, were arrested after officers searched a home on Hawkins Lane. Smith is charged with Possession of Schedule II with Intent...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
wnky.com

UPDATE: KSP investigating Simpson County deaths

FRANKLIN, Ky. – According to Kentucky State Police, the shooting victim has been identified as Tierra N. Williams, 21, of Franklin. Williams was located with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the Medical Center at Franklin, where she was pronounced dead, stated police. KSP said police located a...
FRANKLIN, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old found safe

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Mathiea “Bella” Matthews has been found safe, according to police. BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office stated it is searching for a missing juvenile. The sheriff’s office is seeking information about the whereabouts of Mathiea “Bella” Meredith, 16,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

