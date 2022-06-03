ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Australia's new PM backs wage hike to ease inflation pain

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dMehi_0fyxGBng00

SYDNEY, June 3 (Reuters) - Australia's new centre-left Labor government on Friday proposed raising the minimum wage to ease the financial burden on families hit by soaring energy prices and a spike in consumer price inflation.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who was sworn in last week, said his government had submitted an application with the independent wage-setting body that could help raise the pay of the lowest-paid workers from A$20.33 ($14.77) an hour.

"Workers on the minimum wage deserve a pay rise," Albanese said on Twitter. "Rising costs are putting real pressure on family budgets. And these costs are harder to meet because of a decade of deliberate decisions by the previous government to keep wages low."

The Fair Work Commission will decide on the minimum wage in the next few weeks, a ruling affecting more than 2 million workers, though the government can make a recommendation on the size of the award.

Employment Minister Tony Burke said the government did not want the wages "of anyone go backwards but this is at its most acute for low wage earners."

With inflation rising twice as fast as wages, real incomes are in the red.

The new government is also tackling a spike in domestic wholesale prices of electricity and gas as demand for energy rises with colder weather. read more

During the election campaign, Albanese promised he would support a 5.1% rise in wages, matching inflation.

Amid a sharp rise in living costs, data on Wednesday showed Australia's gross domestic product rose 0.8% in the March quarter, topping market forecasts, setting the scene for more inflation-fighting interest rate increases by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). read more

Economists polled by Reuters said in a survey published on Friday that the RBA would raise rates by 25 basis points at its June policy meeting next week, with some predicting a 40 basis point rise to 0.75%. read more

Markets are also priced in for an increase.

($1 = 1.3761 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Robert Birsel and Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia takes steps to avert future energy crises

MELBOURNE, June 8 (Reuters) - Australia's national and state ministers on Wednesday backed plans to spur investment in energy sources to supplement wind and solar, and to give the energy market operator authority to buy gas reserves needed to avert future fuel crises. Federal and state energy ministers met on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold firms below recent highs as rate-hike bets weigh

* Gold off Friday's one-month high of $1,873.79 * U.S. jobs growth beats expectations in May * U.S. consumer inflation data awaited on Friday * The ECB policy meeting is due on Thursday (Updates prices) By Swati Verma June 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday, supported by a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, although bullion's outlook remained vulnerable to aggressive interest rate hikes by major central banks. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,851.98 per ounce, as of 0752 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,854.60. Gold was still trading below last week's near one-month highs with prices dropping about 1% on Friday after data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May. The U.S. Federal Reserve is on track for half-a-point interest rate hikes at June and July policy meetings, and Friday's jobs report raised the possibility even beyond. "Coming after the recent U.S. job report, market participants will continue to be highly sensitive to any cues on central banks' policy outlook, with guidance from the RBA and ECB on watch this week, along with the key U.S. CPI data," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG. The U.S. CPI data this Friday will be the next focus for further signals about the Fed's tightening path. Investors also ramped up their bets on European Central Bank's interest rate rises this year, and priced in a bigger, 50 basis-point hike at one of the bank's policy meetings by October. Higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding gold, which yields no interest, while safe-haven bullion is also viewed as a hedge against inflation. "Gold is benefiting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and China's zero-COVID policy, which have resulted in increased geopolitical uncertainties, inflation concerns, and recession fears as central banks look to raise rates to cool demand and tamp down inflation," Fitch Group said in a note dated Friday. Elsewhere, silver climbed 1.6% to $22.25 per ounce and palladium jumped 2.2% to $2,020.04. Platinum rose 1.3% to $1,026.87, after hitting its highest since late March at $1,032.50 on Friday. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as U.S. jobs data points to more rate hikes

June 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Monday, after dropping about 1% in the previous session, following a robust U.S. jobs report that signalled more interest rate increases this year, weighing on non-yielding bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,850.60 per ounce, as of 0041 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,853.60. * The Federal Reserve is on track for half a point interest rate increases in June, July, and perhaps even beyond as fresh job market data showed no sign the U.S. economy is buckling under the pressure of high inflation and rising borrowing costs. * Gold dropped on Friday after data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May and maintained a fairly strong pace of wage increases. * Investors ramped up their bets on European Central Bank interest rate rises this year, and priced in a bigger, 50 basis-point hike at one of the bank's policy meetings by October. * Higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding gold, which yields no interest. * South African precious metals miner Sibanye Stillwater said on Friday that trade unions leading a strike at its gold operations had a mandate from their members to accept a three-year wage deal. * Ghana's gold production fell 30% last year to its lowest in more than a decade, knocking the country off its spot as Africa's top producer, the president of the mines chamber said on Friday. * Gold discounts widened in India last week as demand faltered due to a rise in prices and a winding up of wedding season, while consumers remained wary of purchasing bullion in top consumer China amid a gradual relaxing of coronavirus restrictions. * In other metals, platinum firmed 0.2% to $1,015.99 and palladium climbed 0.9% to $1,993.52. Silver rose 0.1% to $21.92 per ounce. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Burke
Person
Anthony Albanese
Reuters

Britain's political risks, economic fears keep sterling under pressure

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Wednesday, staying close to a near three-week low touched this week against the U.S. dollar, amid investor nervousness about a confidence vote on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that left him politically vulnerable. Heightened political uncertainty has added further pressure on sterling,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's top diplomat says new, old China-Japan problems intertwined

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - Old problems in China-Japan relations are intertwined with new ones, and the challenges cannot be ignored if the countries wish to have a "healthy" relationship, China's top diplomat said on Tuesday. A foreign ministry statement said Yang Jiechi, who spoke with Japanese national security chief...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Gross Domestic Product#Labor#The Fair Work Commission
Reuters

Explainer: Russia walks the plank to a foreign bond default

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - Russia's failure to send an interest payment to creditors is triggering a payout on debt insurance, taking the country another step closer to its first default on international bonds since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago. On Friday, the European Union expanded sanctions...
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. to let Eni, Repsol ship Venezuela oil to Europe for debt

HOUSTON/WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Italian oil company Eni SpA and Spain's Repsol SA could begin shipping Venezuelan oil to Europe as soon as next month to make up for Russian crude, five people familiar with the matter said, resuming oil-for-debt swaps halted two years ago when Washington stepped up sanctions on Venezuela.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Reuters

Dollar dips as hopes rise that inflation has peaked

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index retreated from earlier highs and fell on Tuesday as Wall Street stocks erased initial declines amid growing hopes that inflation may have peaked, but the greenback managed to hit its highest level in 20 years against the Japanese yen. While...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indonesia has issued around 302,000 T of palm oil export permits -official

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia has issued around 302,000 tonnes of palm oil export permits since the country restarted exports, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Sunday, while reassuring farmers and exporters that authorities would speed up the permit process. Indonesia, the world’s biggest palm oil producer, on April 28 halted exports...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

471K+
Followers
337K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy