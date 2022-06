Humble Sign Co. is planning to relocate to a new building located at 20620 Townsen Blvd. E., Humble, according to a company spokesperson. Construction will begin on the new location in four to eight weeks, and company leaders said they hope the move will begin in the first quarter of 2023. Humble Sign Co. is located at 20702 Townsen Blvd. E., Humble. The business designs, fabricates and installs a variety of indoor and outdoor signs for retail stores, restaurants and other businesses. 281-984-5407. www.humblesignco.com.

HUMBLE, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO