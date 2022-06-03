19-year-old man arrested after woman was raped, robbed at knifepoint in the Bronx

Police have arrested a man after a woman was raped and robbed after leaving her home in the Bronx on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Christopher Martinez, was arrested Thursday and charged with rape, robbery, criminal sex act and forcible touching.

It comes after neighbors in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx woke up Wednesday to police posting reward posters in connection with the rape in Saint Mary's Park.

The suspect was caught on camera waiting for a woman to leave her home before raping and robbing her in the Bronx.

Police say the attacker was seen crouching down and waiting for the 38-year-old woman on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. near Beech Terrace and Beekman Avenue.

Once she was outside, the man took out a knife and demanded she follows him.

The woman was led inside St. Mary's Park where he raped her and took her debit card.

He then fled westbound on East 141 Street.

A woman who lives directly across from the park said she no longer feels comfortable leaving her home alone.

"As a woman I don't go outside unless I'm with somebody, unless I'm with my husband, or a friend," she said trembling. "I feel for her. I'm so sad that she had to go through that."

The victim received treatment at an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say the attacker was wearing a very distinctive hoodie. It is described as "a Burgundy sweater with the words "Primitive."

It is part of a collaboration between Primitive Skateboarding (a skateboard line) and Naruto Shippuden (an anime series).

A short time after the brutal attack, the suspect made a $3 charge on the debit card at a nearby deli.

"I don't feel no security," landlord Orlando Taveras said. "You don't know what could happen at anytime. It could be a shooting, robbery, sexual abuse we don't know what' happening."

This horrific incident has many residents on edge.

"I carry bracelet, like a self defense bracelet," the woman said.. "I have pepper spray that's the life of a woman."

