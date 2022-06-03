ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel Park, PA

Police sources: criminals bought over $3K worth of luxury eyewear with stolen credit card numbers

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14h51E_0fywsLCd00

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Police sources say criminals were able to buy over $3,000 worth of luxury glasses from a store in the South Hills Village Mall as part of a sophisticated scheme involving a victim in Alabama.

Our sources tell Channel 11 that two men were seen on surveillance video May 25 at an eyeglass store, buying Cartier glasses with a credit card they manufactured with someone else’s stolen credit card number. The card was even able to swipe.

We’re told the suspects also used a fake ID with a name that matched the name on the fake credit card, so a clerk would have never known anything was wrong. It wasn’t until the victim from Alabama called the store to say he had fraudulent charges they were made aware of the crime.

Shoppers say schemes to defraud hard-working folks are out of control.

“I just think it’s crazy and it’s so wrong,” Michele Volpatti tells Channel 11. “I don’t understand these people, how they do this stuff and how they get away with it too.”

“I would feel used and I would feel disrespected,” Jason Sarkoyan added. “It’s wrong to take people’s money that’s not theirs that they didn’t work hard for.”

Sources say suspects often sell these stolen glasses for thousands of dollars more online.

Police are still searching for the two men seen in the surveillance photos.

Target 11: Pittsburgh police plan to crack down on East Carson Street with patrolling

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man robbed at gunpoint and bound with zip ties

MONROEVILLE, PA (WTRF) — An Allegheny County man was robbed at gunpoint while on his way home and bound with zip ties after leaving his shift at the local mini-mart. The Monroeville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to solve the gun robbery, kidnapping, and subsequent burglary incident. The victim told police that he […]
MONROEVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh business closing location over ‘uncontrollable’ violence, shootings near store entrance

PITTSBURGH — The owners of a fudge and ice cream shop on the South Side are shutting down their business after another weekend of gun violence on East Carson Street. Walt Rainey says two people were shot right in front of his shop, Fudge Farm, and right in front of a police cruiser. He fears if an increased police presence isn’t stopping the violence, nothing will. He said this weekend, dozens of people ran through his shop, many hiding in the kitchen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Brookline residents ‘fed up’ with feeling unsafe after increase in break-ins, attempted burglary

PITTSBURGH — Neighbors in Brookline say they’re fed up with not feeling safe in their own homes, especially after a rash of car break-ins and a brazen, attempted burglary. Pittsburgh Police need your help finding three men caught on camera accused in a string of crimes that happened early in the morning May 27 on Reamer Street and Brookline Boulevard.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Police seize drugs, guns, cash from Brentwood home

BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - Police seized drugs, guns and cash after raiding a home in Brentwood. Officers executed a search warrant on Pyramid Avenue Saturday afternoon in connection with a narcotics investigation. Police said the search turned up about 3 ounces of suspected crack cocaine, suspected marijuana, two guns and...
BRENTWOOD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Bethel Park, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Bethel Park, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man backs SUV over victim after gas-station altercation that started at nearby motel

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A White Oak man is in jail after allegedly running his Jeep into another man following an argument.North Huntingdon police said 45-year-old Alan Israel sent a victim flying into the air after he hit him with his SUV. Investigators said the two men, who are strangers, got into an argument at the Huntingdon Inn Motel just down the road. The bad blood continued in a Sheetz parking lot along Route 30 on Sunday morning. That's where the two men continued arguing, and as the victim was leaving the store, police said Israel hit him with...
beavercountyradio.com

CRIME SOLVERS OF BEAVREWARD OF $10,000 FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE ARREST AND CONVICTION OF ANYONE INVOLVED IN THE 2016 HOMICIDE OF SJAVANTE GILLIAM

(Photo Courtesy of Pa. Crime Stoppers) (Beaver County, Pa.) Crime Solvers of Beaver County and the PA Crime Stoppers are offering a combined reward total of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the 2016 homicide of SJAVANTE GILLIAM. On June 1, 2016, at 5:42am, officers of the Aliquippa Police Department responded to the 2100 block of McMinn Street for reports of a male subject down on sidewalk. Upon their arrival officers found the victim deceased with a gunshot wound to the head. The subject was identified as 28-year-old Sjavante Gilliam, a decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran and former star of the Aliquippa Quips football team. The Beaver County Detective Bureau was called to assist in the investigation and the area was searched. Gilliam’s vehicle, a 2016 Ford Taurus, bearing Pennsylvania Registration KBG8805, was located in the 2100 block of McMinn Street that morning. Gilliam was last seen in the area of the Main Street Bar around 12:30 am approximately 5 hours prior to the discovery of his body. Questioning of the neighbors surrounding the scene by the investigators offered no immediate witnesses and the crime remains unsolved. Hoping to solve the case and bring justice for Gilliam’s family after six years, the Beaver County Crime Solvers will temporarily match the PA Crime Stoppers reward for any information leading to an arrest this week. The increased reward will be available from June 3-10, making those with information eligible for a $10,000 reward. After June 10, the Crime Solvers extra reward will expire and callers will only receive the $5,000 from the PA Crime Stoppers. Any persons with information on this incident are asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or Crime Solvers at 724-774-2000 or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107 All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person. All information is accurate as of Release Date and is subject to change or updated.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card Number#Pittsburgh Police#Eyewear#Channel 11
CBS Pittsburgh

Police begin animal cruelty investigation after finding 2 dead kittens in Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) -- Bethel Park police are looking for a suspect in a possible case of animal cruelty.The discovery of two 12-week-old, gray kittens found dead along Kings School Road on the morning of June 2 has prompted an investigation, police said. One of the kittens was found near Cherryview Lane and the other near Boxer Drive. Police have talked to people who live nearby and are also checking video from surveillance cameras. They are asking anyone who may have seen something in those areas on June 2 between 10-10:35 a.m. to contact them. You can do that either by phone at 412-851-2773 or emailing them at crimewatch@bethelpark.net. 
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Homestead man accused by police of stabbing foster mother in Whitaker

An 18-year-old Homestead man is being held without bail after state police said he stabbed a woman who described the suspect as her foster child in Whitaker Friday and fled from authorities. Elrades Wright is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, theft and related offenses. Troopers said they were called...
HOMESTEAD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

SWAT called to Homewood for barricaded man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - SWAT was called to Homewood for a man barricaded inside a home.  Details are limited, but Pittsburgh police confirmed SWAT responded to the 7300 block of Bennett Street Monday evening. Police said more information will be released later. Photos from the scene show a heavy police presence. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Tarentum man pleads guilty to role in international drug ring

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Tarentum man pleaded guilty to his role in an organization that prosecutors said trafficked cocaine from Mexico to the Pittsburgh area. Prosecutors said 33-year-old John Montgomery belonged to an organization from which law enforcement seized over 100 kilograms of cocaine during a two-year investigation. He was one of 27 people indicted.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

House catches fire in Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A house caught fire in Bethel Park Monday morning. According to Bethel Park Police Department on Twitter, Oak Street and Cedar Street are closed because of the fire. Main Street was closed earlier but has since reopened. There’s no word on if anyone was injured....
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
87K+
Followers
111K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy