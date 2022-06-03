Police sources: criminals bought over $3K worth of luxury eyewear with stolen credit card numbers

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Police sources say criminals were able to buy over $3,000 worth of luxury glasses from a store in the South Hills Village Mall as part of a sophisticated scheme involving a victim in Alabama.

Our sources tell Channel 11 that two men were seen on surveillance video May 25 at an eyeglass store, buying Cartier glasses with a credit card they manufactured with someone else’s stolen credit card number. The card was even able to swipe.

We’re told the suspects also used a fake ID with a name that matched the name on the fake credit card, so a clerk would have never known anything was wrong. It wasn’t until the victim from Alabama called the store to say he had fraudulent charges they were made aware of the crime.

Shoppers say schemes to defraud hard-working folks are out of control.

“I just think it’s crazy and it’s so wrong,” Michele Volpatti tells Channel 11. “I don’t understand these people, how they do this stuff and how they get away with it too.”

“I would feel used and I would feel disrespected,” Jason Sarkoyan added. “It’s wrong to take people’s money that’s not theirs that they didn’t work hard for.”

Sources say suspects often sell these stolen glasses for thousands of dollars more online.

Police are still searching for the two men seen in the surveillance photos.

