ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Person suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries following Boston shooting

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kBZsa_0fywjQ3900

BOSTON — A person has suffered ‘life-threatening injuries’ following a shooting that took place shortly after 10 p.m., according to Boston Police.

The shooting took place at the corner of Fenelon Street, and Washington Street.

The person was taken to an area hospital, according to police.

No word on any arrest at this time.

Boston Police are currently on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
universalhub.com

Gunfire outside the South Street Diner

Live Boston reports gunfire at the corner of Kneeland and South streets around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday. Nobody hit. Police found one shell casing and a discarded hat outside the South Street Diner. About 3 a.m., police responded to Pearl and High streets on another report of gunfire. Again, no...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Shots fired in Somerville neighborhood prompts police presence

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Authorities responded to multiple shots fired in a Somerville neighborhood on June 1. Shortly before 10:00 p.m., a shooting was reported in the back of a house on Paulina Street. Four shots were fired from a car that quickly drove away. No one was injured, but bullet casings could be seen on the porch and in the hallway of the home.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing 13-year-old boy from Boston found

BOSTON — Police in Boston have located a missing 13-year-old boy. Police issued an alert for Brandon Morgan, who had not been seen since around 7 p.m. Saturday. Around 4:20 p.m. Monday, police tweeted that Morgan had been found. Morgan is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, MA
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Juvenile female passenger in SUV dies in I-93 crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A juvenile female passenger died Monday in an Interstate 93 crash involving an SUV and a car, New Hampshire State Police said. The crash happened on I-93 northbound shortly before 1 a.m. in Manchester, police said. Police said the passenger was in the SUV, which...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Bullet casing found on Whitman school playground

WHITMAN, Mass. — Police in Whitman are investigating the discovery of a bullet casing on an elementary school playground. A student found the casing at the Duval Elementary School around 1:40 p.m. Monday, police say. The student showed the casing to the assistant principal, who notified the principal and...
WHITMAN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Boston Police#Washington Street#Violent Crime#Twitter#Cox Media Group
liveboston617.org

No Injuries Overnight After Car Crashes into Officers

On June 4th at approximately 12:15 am, Boston Police Officers from District C-11 were involved in an on duty motor vehicle crash in area of Roseclair and Boston Street. Airbags did deploy in the other vehicle yet the Police cruiser only had minor damage to the front passenger side headlight and bumper. No injuries were reported however Boston EMS did respond to the scene to evaluate all involved parties.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Truck slams into Salem home

SALEM, Mass. — A man is under arrest in Salem, facing several charges after crashing his Dodge Ram pickup truck into a home on Jefferson Avenue. The house appeared to have suffered significant damage to the front porch. The truck could was towed away from the crash site early Monday morning. It is unclear whether anyone was inside the house at the time of the crash.
SALEM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

OUI crash in Dorchester injures State Trooper

BOSTON, Mass. — A State Police Trooper was injured after his cruiser was hit by an impaired driver on Thursday night. A woman, who was operating under the influence, hit the trooper’s car at the intersection of Gallivan Boulevard and Dorchester Avenue. The trooper suffered non life threatening...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Students threatened outside school in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Mass. — Police responded to threats made to students outside the Freeman-Kennedy School in Norfolk on Monday. Police say around 4 p.m., a staff member overhead a juvenile male approach students outside the school and threaten violence. Staff led students inside and called Norfolk Police. The juvenile was...
NORFOLK, MA
WCVB

Police identify victim in deadly Boston stabbing

BOSTON — Boston police have identified the man who was fatally stabbed on Monday night and are asking for help investigating the murder. Police were called just before 9 p.m. Monday to the area of 4 Beauford Ln. in Dorchester where they found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

3 Dead, 11 Wounded in Downtown Philadelphia Shooting on Busy Street

Gunfire from several shooters killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular Philadelphia entertainment district late Saturday night, authorities said. Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street in central Philadelphia at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday when they heard multiple shots. Racing to the scene, they found several people with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk and in the street and began to render aid, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
homenewshere.com

Wilmington man dies following head-on crash

BILLERICA — On Thursday, May 26 at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Billerica Police Department responded to a two car, head-on motor vehicle accident in the area of 570 Boston Road. According to a statement released by the Billerica Police department, both vehicles sustained heavy front end damage. Billerica Fire...
BILLERICA, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
100K+
Followers
109K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy