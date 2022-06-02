ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Freshman Legion — Pacific Post 320 vs. Wentzville Post 323, St. Charles Tournament

Washington Missourian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePacific Post 320 defeated Wentzville Post 323 during the St. Charles Freshman Legion Tournament pool play Saturday, May 28. To order photo reprints, click...

laduenews.com

Meet the Old Warson Cup Winners

The first big amateur golf tournament of the season saw a first-time winner claim the championship. The Old Warson Cup is the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association’s annual match play championship. It features the top 16 players from the previous year’s Player of the Year Point Standings to play at Ladue’s Old Warson Country Club.
LADUE, MO
FOX2Now

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Story name: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor. Canonical URL: https://stacker.com/missouri/st-louis/highest-rated-breakfast-restaurants-st-louis-according-tripadvisor. Written by: Stacker. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s now...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Over 200 open positions at St. Louis Catholic schools

ST. LOUIS – Area catholic schools are scrambling to fill open positions. The Archdiocese of St. Louis’ website lists 250 unfilled jobs for the 2022-2023 school year. Most of them are teacher positions at about 100 schools. Most of the unfilled jobs are in north St. Louis County.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Stories to come to life in Washington this fall at the Missouri Book Festival

Plans are underway to celebrate all things books in one of the nation’s most well-read cities, according to organizers of the inaugural Missouri Book Festival. The festival, which is heralded as a “literary celebration like no other,” is set for Aug. 26-27 with events primarily being held in downtown Washington. The city was recognized earlier this year by the Community Literacy Foundation for being a “Best Read Community in America” after local readers logged more than 1.5 million pages of reading in 2020. The combination of this achievement and the charms of downtown Washington architecture made the city the ideal location for this festival, according to organizers.
WASHINGTON, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Missouri GOP Rep. Billy Long Links Abortion & U.S. Murder Spike

A Senate hopeful takes his pro-life game to the next level and offers a scathing indictment of American culture. Here's what he has to say . . . “When I was growing up in Springfield, you had one or two murders a year. Now we have two, three, four a week in Springfield, Mo., so something has happened to our society and I go back to abortion. When we decided it was okay to murder kids in their mother’s wombs, life has no value to a lot of these folks,” Long said on Wednesday in an interview on 93.9 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Columbia.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Nash Way well-deserved tribute for Dr. Homer Nash, family

At the heart of the Central West End there is a street called Children’s Place, but part of that street at the center of the medical campus will soon be named Nash Way. The change will honor a family whose legacy continues to define pediatric care in St. Louis. As two St. Louis pediatricians, we celebrate this well-deserved tribute as we mourn the loss of Dr. Homer Nash Jr., a consummate educator and renowned clinician whose name is synonymous with compassionate care.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
flatlandkc.org

Steamboat Arabia Owner Talks About Shoving Off to St. Charles

David Hawley, the owner of the Steamboat Arabia Museum, says St. Charles officials are wondering why Kansas City is allowing them to lure his top tourism draw away. “St. Charles is looking at this and saying, ‘What’s wrong with Kansas City? Why are they turning up their noses at this?’” he said.
KANSAS CITY, KS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Standards: Ellisville's Clancy's Irish Pub is a Classic Watering Hole

Olivia Clancy can think of one reason that Clancy's Irish Pub (40 Old State Road, 636-391-6154) has lasted four decades. "We are so stubborn," the co-owner says with a laugh. "The Clancys are the most stubborn people you'll ever meet in your life. They're too stubborn to give up." Throughout...
mymoinfo.com

Two Stunners at Missouri Lottery Commission Meeting

(Jefferson City) The Missouri Lottery Commission met Thursday in Jefferson City and it brought forth two pieces of bad news. The first is the executive director of the state lottery officially turned in her letter of resignation. Lance Mayfield of Viburnum is the chairman of the lottery commission. He says...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
FOX 2

Woman killed while riding on moped being towed in St. Clair County, IL

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Il. – Illinois State Police report a fatal accident involving two vehicles that happened at approximately 11:38 p.m. Friday. The accident occurred on Collinsville Road, west of Arlington Avenue in St. Clair County. Police say a vehicle was towing a disabled moped without working taillights, traveling westbound on Collinsville Road. There was […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Bob's Seafood in University City to close after 44 years

UNIVERSITY CITY — Bob's Seafood, the St. Louis region's longtime supplier of fresh seafood for restaurants and home cooks alike, will close Saturday after 44 years of business. The store, located at 8660 Olive Boulevard in University City, announced the closure on social media late last week. "Thank you...
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO

