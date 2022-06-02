ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Have you seen him?

myrewind935.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stolen credit card is at the heart of the Crime of the Week from Sangamon and Menard...

myrewind935.com

Comments / 0

Related
myrewind935.com

Arrested for phone threats against IDoC

Illinois State Police say they arrested a person on Friday connected with threats phoned into two correctional facilities. Both Taylorville Correctional Center and Jacksonville Correctional Center received threats and investigators were able to identify the caller. That person has not yet been named by the police. Reports says that no...
ILLINOIS STATE
myrewind935.com

SMTD cuts out-of-town mid-day routes

Low ridership and short staff will cause Sangamon Mass Transit District to end its mid-day service to Chatham, Riverton, and Sherman beginning Monday. Morning and late-afternoon service will continue. There was no mid-day service on the Rochester route. Chatham, Riverton, and Sherman busses will travel from Springfield to those communities...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy