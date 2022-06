RAPID CITY – The offense has been sporadic in the start of the new season for Post 8 baseball. Friday, it was virtually non-existent. Righthander Bradley Feezer pitched a five-inning no-hitter and the Eights managed only two base runners in a 9-0 loss to Cheyenne Post 6 at Fitzgerald Stadium in the Veterans Classic.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO