Denver Taco Festival

By Sponsored by Denver Taco Festival
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are talking tacos today! The Denver Taco Festival is back at a new location at the Stockyards Event Center....

Strength in the City

Strength in the City is back in Denver. It is a fitness and wellness festival where you can try out Denver’s top trainers and workouts for one fee. Classes are 20 minutes and include HIIT, Zumba, Cycle and more. Ned Matheson and Brad Cooley, co-founders of FIIT Co. joined Joana’s Fitness Fix to show people what they will experience. Go to StrengthintheCity.com for tickets and information. Go to Facebook.com/GreatDaycotv to enter to win tickets. Just comment on the Strength in the City post, tag a friend you want to sweat with and they will pick 2 winners by 5pm Friday June 3rd.
Historic Colorado School House is Now an Upscale Hotel

Colorado's newest boutique hotel, The Slate Denver officially opened its doors this week, marking a new chapter for one of the Mile High State's most historic buildings. The contemporary hotel was built inside the former Emily Griffith Opportunity School on 13th and Welton Street. Although a good deal of renovation has taken place, the contemporary accommodations still pay homage to the building's storied past.
Super Rare Black Fox Spotted in Colorado Neighborhood

Foxes are adorable. Sure, they can be a royal pain in the "you know what" for many people and their pets but there's no denying their extremely high level of cuteness. Recently, a fox was spotted in the middle of a populated Denver neighborhood and while that's not entirely uncommon, the color of this fox was, because it was a black fox.
Arapahoe County Fair – July 28th – 31st

Where: Arapahoe County Fairgrounds and Park, 25690 E Quincy Ave, Aurora, CO 80016. With summer right around the corner, Arapahoe County is thrilled to announce the return of the 116th Annual Arapahoe County Fair, July 28th through the 31st!. Bring on the fun with this beloved community tradition showcasing agricultural...
Units Storage

Next time you need help with a move, call the pros at Units Storage. Their brand new North Denver facility is now open. These guys know the moving and storage industry inside out. And they are on hand for all your storage needs as well. They offer a 10% Military and Veterans discount on rent and they are also running a grand opening special. Get $25 off delivery fees through June 30th. For more information go to UnitsStorage.com/North-DenverDashco. or call 720-703-9297.
Highs in the upper 70s Friday

High temps will hit the upper 70s with some evening thunderstorms in the state. Denver officers disciplined for ‘misconduct’ aimed …. Denver deputy, officers disciplined after duty guns …. Gun legislation and age limits. Overnight fire at 22nd and Arapahoe leads to partial …. Gun violence debate rolls...
Ageless Expressions Medspa

Becky Vanicelli, a Registered Nurse and Owner of Ageless Expressions MedSpa, starts the conversation about intimacy and shares a life-changing procedures for postmenopausal women and ladies dealing with side-effects from cancer treatment or incontinence. They have a variety of treatments that address internal issues as well as external issues. Becky...
Crews Battle Abandoned Building Fire On Arapahoe Street In Denver Ballpark District

(CBS4) – Firefighters were out early Friday responding to a fire at an abandoned building in the Denver Ballpark District. (credit: CBS) The CBS4 This Morning team was outside the scene where firefighters were working to control flames at the building in the 2200 block of Arapahoe Street. This response caused road closures on both Arapahoe and Lawrence Street from 22nd Street to 23rd Street. It also closed the intersection with Arapahoe and Broadway. Those closures remained in effect at the start of the morning rush hour. As of 11 a.m., the fire was under control, but it was still unsafe for crews to...
Colorado Point of View – Full episode 6/5/22

DENVER (KDVR) — Ballots for the Colorado primaries go out in the mail Monday. In this edition of “Colorado Point of View,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold talks about election security. Several counties tested voting machines in the past week, giving the public a look inside the...
