National Dairy Month

DENVER (KDVR) — President Biden delivered a primetime, national address on gun violence Thursday, urging Congress to act. Right now, the U.S. House is debating the Protecting Our Kids Act. The bill would raise the minimum age to buy semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21. It would also create new laws to crack down on large-capacity magazines and create a new tax credit for the sale of safe storage devices.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO