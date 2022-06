Tonight I had the pleasure of going to Carolina Café in Spindale to eat. I saw where they had expanded their hours to 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturdays and decided to give it a try. Previously they were only open Mon-Fri from 7-2. I am so glad I went. It’s a place that makes you feel welcome from the moment you see it. From the brightly painted window scenes to the comfortable seating it just seems to be a place where the locals all know each other and make newcomers welcome.

SPINDALE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO