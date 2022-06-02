ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

One of America’s Most Expensive and Luxurious Neighborhoods is in Idaho

By Michelle Heart
 3 days ago
Have you ever thought about where you would move if you won the lottery? Would you leave Idaho or would you use your millions to move to the ritziest neighborhood in the state? Then here���s where you want to look!. In early May, Realtor.com sought out...

MIX 106

Here Are The Lowest Gas Prices We Found in Idaho

The only thing worse than the rising housing costs in Idaho is the rising cost of gas. It's getting insane and it seems like it's never going to go down. Shoot, one glance at social media and you're bound to find the ridiculous gas prices in California or other major cities.
BOISE, ID
97.5 KISS FM

What’s Lurking Beneath the Water at this Boise Pond Will Shock You

When you hear the name of this pond you immediately think of stand-up paddleboarding or floating on some absolutely ridiculous inflatable that you picked up at Albertsons. But for some? It's a scuba diving destination!. Whether you grew up calling it Bob Rice Pond, Clocktower Pond or Quinn's Pond, the...
Bonner County Daily Bee

Idaho’s founders put a high priority on gun safety and responsibility

Growing up in Idaho in the 1950s, it was an article of faith that every youngster was going to get the gun responsibility lecture before being turned loose with a firearm–always assume the piece is loaded, never point a gun at anyone, be aware and respectful of everyone around you and so on. It was stressed that safety and responsibility were inherent parts of the use or ownership of a firearm.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Houses overvalued by more than 50% in three Utah cities

(The Center Square) - Housing prices in at least three cities in Utah are overvalued by more than 50%, according to a new report. Researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University scored the top 100 most overpriced U.S. cities using open-source data from Zillow and other providers. They found home buyers in several Utah cities are paying well above what houses are actually worth.
KIDO Talk Radio

Top 10 Reasons Why People Are Moving to Idaho

It’s no secret that Idaho, and the Treasure Valley in particular, is growing like crazy. Everyone and their dog seems to be moving here, and it got us wondering…. Obviously us locals know that Idaho is an incredible place to live – that’s why we’ve been here for so long and love it so much.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Why a City in Idaho is One of the Best to Raise a Family

People are flocking to Idaho, and the state has seen a big boom in population over the last couple of years. Multiple factors are playing into this such as, affordable housing, growing job market, looking to move out of other states, politics, and many other reasons. As pointed out last week, many millennials are beginning to call Idaho home, specifically Boise, and that number continues to rise. Not only is it turning into one of the best places for millennials, but it may also be one of the best places in the country to raise a family as well.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Google Reveals Which Word Idahoans Misspell The Most

Unless you really love spelling, you may not know much about spelling bee events, but it seems like everyone on the internet can remember the 2014 Spelling Bee. The internet sensation, Jacob, was tasked with spelling the word "Kabaragoya" and after being tasked with the word, exclaimed how excited he was because he knew how to spell it.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Least Expensive Towns to Buy a Home in Idaho

Home prices are up, up, up around most of the country, especially in parts of Idaho, more specifically Ada County. Boise is booming, Meridian is skyrocketing and Kuna, Nampa and Caldwell have all continually gone up in home prices. According to Zillow, "The typical home value of homes in Boise...
Post Register

Looking back: This week in Eastern Idaho history

The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce held a meeting on June 6, 1922, to address reports that the Salt Lake Commercial Club was rerouting tourists to Yellowstone National Park by way of Bear Lake and Montpelier, cutting out towns in the Snake River Valley. According to a report in the Salt Lake Tribune, Otto McCutcheon, chairman of the roads committee, reported that Pocatello businessmen, as well as others in the vicinity, were “deeply aroused” over the action. “Dad Clay, a recognized authority on good roads, addressed the meeting and advised against the boycotting of Salt Lake business interests,” the story said. “He reported that he had made a personal investigation of the new routing and learned that the charge was the result of an attempt by W.D. Rishel, automobile editor of The Tribune, to pioneer a new road over the hills to the east of Idaho Falls.” As it turned out, Rishel had not been the paper’s automotive editor for 10 years and was head of a tourist bureau advising people they might want to see more of the country by taking one route north and another route homeward. “They know where they want to go and will go that way and can not be stopped,” he said. “Pocatello is spreading the false statements against Salt Lake to force Salt Lake in line and apparently Idaho Falls has swallowed their bait, hook, line and sinker without investigating.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Why Are There Absolutely No Fireflies Lighting Up the Night Skies in Boise?

If you grew up on the East Coast and eventually worked your way out West, this is probably a question you've asked yourself before. You fondly remember those nights from your childhood when you'd poke holes in a jar and chase lightning bugs with a butterfly net. You'd gently place them in the jar and enjoy your little lantern before letting them go. It's an experience that you don't get to share with your kids who were born in Idaho.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

‘Boise is the First Market to Really Start Crashing’

The Boise housing market has had an incredible run in the national media. Last summer, in the real estate market, you saw homes being sold without inspections, sellers living in the sold home for months after selling, and thousands of dollars spent over asking prices in ridiculous bidding wars. Idaho's housing market was so historic that ABC, NBC, and CBS sent their national correspondents to cover the insane rise in home prices.
kjzz.com

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Burley Idaho Temple

BURLEY, Idaho (KUTV) — A groundbreaking ceremony has been held for the Burley Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. According to a press release, Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy presided at the ceremony on Saturday. “It was just a...
BURLEY, ID
campsnearme.art

Camping Sun Valley Idaho

Find a Free Campsite. A cheaper option than staying in a local hotel camping in Sun Valley is also a great way to get to know the areas wonderful outdoor community and many activities. Ketchum Idaho Camping Craters Of The Moon Camping National Monuments. Enjoy amenities like electric hook-ups showers...
SUN VALLEY, ID
