Broward County, FL

Person struck by train reportedly stood on the tracks

By 850 WFTL
 3 days ago

Comments / 1

WSVN-TV

3 transported to hospital after hit-and-run in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two deputies and a third person were rushed to the hospital after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Lauderdale Lakes. They responded to a rollover crash on Northwest 31st Avenue and 26th Street around 10 p.m., Saturday, when they were struck by a driver who ran a red light.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
CBS Miami

3 killed, 2 injured in crash on State Road 836

MIAMI - Three women died Friday night and two men were injured following a crash on State Road 836. Police said the crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. when a sedan was traveling westbound on SR 836 in the area of NW 107 Avenue when it collided into an SUV.Authorities said the collision caused the sedan to lose control and collide into the median guardrail. The sedan then drove through the guardrail, off of the roadway, where it collided into a tree in the center median grassy area.There were a total of 5 occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The roadway was shutdown for approximately 6 hours during the investigation.   
MIAMI, FL
Police activity on I-95 in Hallandale Beach impacting traffic

MIAMI – Police exercise on I-95 in Hallandale Seaside and NW 10 Terrace is impacting site visitors on every directions. Hallandale Seaside Police talked about Westbound site visitors on Hallandale Seaside Blvd and N.W 10 Terrace could be closed until extra uncover. Authorities are urging drivers to utilize N.W...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
Deputies search for missing teen from Pompano Beach

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Pompano Beach. Investigators said Yumalay Morales was last seen Tuesday morning near the 1200 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue. Morales is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Police: Man drove 95 mph moments before deadly crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Lake Worth man is charged with vehicular homicide for a May 13 crash in Boynton Beach. The crash happened on Boynton Beach Boulevard near Winchester Park Boulevard. Paul McCormack, Jr., 31, was driving 95 mph 5 seconds prior to the crash that killed...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Flooding in Fort Lauderdale, drivers advised to seek alternate routes

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Flooding has been reported in Fort Lauderdale Saturday. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, there is flooding along Powerline Road, between Commercial Boulevard and Cypress Creek Road. Northbound and southbound lanes on Powerline Road will be closed between Northwest 56th Street and 59th Court...
1 person transported following shooting on I-95

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a shooting on Interstate 95. The incident took place on the right shoulder in the southbound lanes just north of Ives Dairy Road along the Dade/Broward line, Friday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was on the scene...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
Pompano Beach home suffers major damage from downed tree

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A large tree fell on a mobile home in Pompano Beach Saturday, displacing five people living in the home. According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, the damage was associated with a band of gusty showers and thunderstorms, and wind reports from nearby locations indicated winds were probably in the 40-50 mph range.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Storm Leaves Dozens of Families Homeless in Coral Springs

The tropical storm system that caused heavy rains and flooding across Broward County Saturday caused significant water damage to two apartment buildings in Coral Springs, leaving dozens of families homeless, officials said. The storm-battered properties, including apartments at the Sherwood Square apartment complex at 1225 Riverside Drive, and another residential...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Multiple cars stranded in Boca Raton following tropical rain

BOCA RATON, Fla. — While theworst of the tropical rain was in Miami, the severe weather caused some flooding in South Palm Beach County as well. Several cars became stranded, but Boca Raton police officials say there were no weather-related traffic crashes on Saturday. West Boca. Parking lots in...
BOCA RATON, FL
Remains Identified Through DNA Test as Broward Teen Missing Nearly 50 Years

Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office have successfully identified the remains found as those of a teen missing from Broward County for nearly a half century. PBSO said the remains were found the morning of June 16, 1974 in a swampy area of Singer Island, located in North Palm Beach. The investigation at the time determined the remains were those of a female between 15 and 20 years of age.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

