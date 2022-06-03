Three people dead after shooting in Iowa church parking lot

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People console each other after a shooting outside Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa, U.S. June 2, 2022. Nirmalendu Majumdar/USA Today Network via REUTERS.

June 2 (Reuters) - A man shot and killed two women in the parking lot of a church in Iowa state on Thursday and then turned the gun on himself, police said, adding three more dead to the toll in a series of recent shootings that have rocked the United States.

The Iowa shooting took place shortly after President Joe Biden delivered a major address on gun violence in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, in recent weeks. read more

Meanwhile another shooting on Thursday wounded two people attending a burial at cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin. read more

The Iowa shooting took place outside Cornerstone Church, a fundamentalist Christian church east of the city of Ames, while a church program was on inside, said Nicholas Lennie, chief deputy of the Story County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived on scene they found all three dead, Lennie said, adding that he could not provide identities nor disclose what the relationship between them may have been.

"This appears to be an isolated, single-shooter incident," Lennie said.

Moments before, Biden urged Congress to ban assault weapons, expand background checks and implement other gun control measures to address the mass shootings.

"Enough, enough!," the president said.

The United States has been shaken in recent weeks by the mass shootings that killed 10 Black residents in upstate New York, 19 children and two teachers in Texas, and two doctors, a receptionist and a patient in Oklahoma.

In Racine, Wisconsin, on Thursday, multiple gunshots were fired into a crowd of mourners attending an afternoon grave-side funeral, wounding two people, Racine police Sergeant Kristi Wilcox told reporters.

One victim was treated at a local hospital and released, the other was flown to a Milwaukee hospital, apparently suffering more serious injuries, Wilcox said. No suspect was taken into custody.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta, Steve Gorman and Eric Beech; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 67

Tammy Burt
3d ago

with all the cartels coming in bringing guns and he does nothing and letting everybody out of prison what do we expect. this I blame on biden and democrats

Reply(17)
30
Coldasice2
3d ago

Places that are suppose to be safe are a place of violence. These victims did not deserve this. 😢😓

Reply
10
Steven Young
3d ago

It is amazing how all of these shootings sky rocket when democrats hold the white house.

Reply(1)
18
