MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – A new affidavit reveals one of the four suspects charged in a fatal Shelby County burglary was the daughter of one of the victims. According to investigators, 71-year-old Virginia Newby and one man were stabbed multiple times on May 27 during a burglary in a gated community in East Shelby County.

SHELBY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO