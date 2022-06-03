I'm a 38DD and This Bralette Is So Supportive (Yet Comfortable), It Rivals My Underwire Bras

Last night, Jennifer Lopez shut down the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, thanks partly to her show-stopping gown and personal wind machine. The actress, who was being honored with the Generation Award for her long-running film and television career at the event, stepped out for the ceremony solo in a dress almost iconic as herself. Wearing a black Mônot gown with a major plunging neckline and massive cutouts on each hip, J.Lo layered a zip-up leather corset over the dress. She accessorized with a diamonds and more diamonds — including a tennis necklace and bracelet, drop earrings, and her green engagement ring. Meanwhile, ankle-breaking platform heels and tousled bombshell waves (courtesy of said wind machine) added to the va-va-voom factor.
Comments / 0