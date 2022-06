In the last game of the 2021 NFL season, all that the Indianapolis Colts had to do was to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in order to advance to the NFL Playoffs. However, the Jags put an end to the Colts season with a 26-11 victory. This loss showed that the Colts lacked the depth to prevent another late-season fade.

