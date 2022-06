Australian chef Curtis Stone has always had a passion for cooking and eating. The international chef reveals on his website that the first women in his life, his mother and grandmother, were also his first culinary teachers. Stone admits that his mom's corn and bacon muffins still rank among his favorite foods, and he still consults her when he is creating new dishes. The Food Network star also shared that he wanted to become a chef for a very relatable and humorous reason: he always wanted to eat. (We feel that vibe too, Curtis Stone!)

RECIPES ・ 15 HOURS AGO