From Messick to long relief options, pitching is critical for FSU in regional. Florida State coaches intentionally scheduled as tough as they could, arranging the usual three games with Florida as well as a home series with TCU. The goal was to prepare the Seminoles for the postseason, even if the results against this year’s NCAA Tournament teams were mixed (just 13-13) and mirrored the challenges of the 2022 season overall.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO