ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Keeping It Cool: Dazzle's Biggest Summer Shows

By Article Contributed by Baur's Listeni…
gratefulweb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDazzle’s 2022 Keeping It Cool Lineup includes 2 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 4 Blues Music Award-Winners, a Colorado Hall of Famer, 7 GRAMMY® Award Nominations, 15 Blues Music Awards, and an additional 3 Blues Music Awards Nominations amongst them. Keeping It Cool highlights some of this summer's...

www.gratefulweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Five Points Jazz Festival Returns To In-Person Performances

DENVER (CBS4)– The Five Points Jazz Festival returned to the streets of Denver on Saturday. The free festival is an annual event that celebrates the history of Denver’s Five Points neighborhood.(credit: CBS) About 100,000 people gathered along Welton Street for the anticipated return of the Five Points Jazz Festival for the first in-person performances since 2019. There were 11 stages and more than 50 bands. Festival goers also enjoyed different food trucks and vendors at the event. (credit: CBS) “This has been going on 20 years with thousands and thousands of people coming to enjoy themselves for the day,” said Sonia Rae with Denver Arts and Venues. And an attendee said, “I tell you, there’s been some great jazz… I mean just go from one stage to the next, it’s just been fantastic.”(credit: CBS) Once known as the Harlem of the West, Five Points was home to several jazz clubs which played host to many of jazz music’s legends, such as Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk and many more.
DENVER, CO
gratefulweb.com

Singer/Songwriter Joshua Dylan Balis To Perform In Denver 6/15

Folk-rock singer-songwriter Joshua Dylan Balis is bringing his headlining WE’RE ON FIRE tour to the Skylark Lounge (140 South Broadway) in Denver, CO on Wednesday, June 15th. Touring in support of his recently released critically-acclaimed debut LP We’re On Fire (State Fair Records), Josh was hailed as an artist that recognizes ‘substance over style,’ (Dallas Morning News) and one with ‘profoundly existential depth to his lyrics’ (Holler). Josh will perform with Emery Adeline and Nina & The Moonlighters. Doors open at 7p.m. The show starts at 8p.m. Josh takes the stage for a full-band performance at 10p.m. Tickets are available here: https://bit.ly/3x8tpPr.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Channel 93.3 announces 'Big Gig' lineup

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Channel 93.3's Big Gig is back. This year's Big Gig lineup features A Day to Remember, Jimmy Eat World, Silversun Pickups, The Maine, and Girlfriends. Tickets for the all-ages Fiddler's Green concert are now on sale at AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $29.50 to $89.50...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Free jazz festival returns to one of Denver's oldest neighborhoods

The annual 'Five Points Jazz Festival' is returning to Colorado on Saturday in celebration of the history of Denver's Five Points neighborhood. "On Saturday, June 4, 2022, 100,000 people will gather along Welton Street for the anticipated return of the Five Points Jazz Festival. Those attending will experience a safe, sustainable, family-fun event," a news release from event organizers said.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
denverite.com

A movie about Tracks will celebrate LBGTQ Denverites and an unlikely ally

If all goes according to plan, one of Denver’s most prolific LGBTQ bars – and the community that grew within it – will get big-screen treatment. “Making Tracks” is the brainchild of local filmmaker Shawna Schultz. She began writing her script in 2019 after her production company, Mass FX Media, was hired to make a memorial video about Marty Chernoff, Tracks’ longtime owner, who died that year. As she interviewed Chernoff’s friends and former employees, she developed a sense that the story of his club, and the people who made it successful, needed to be told in a bigger way.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Catch Denver's Only Food Truck Trolley for a Taste of New Orleans Po'Boys

Toby's New Orleans Po'Boys is more than just a literal vehicle for tasty Cajun and Creole bites: It's a love story in three parts. First, between Damon and Maria Tobias, owners of said truck (which is decked out to look like a trolley — or, as one would say in New Orleans, a streetcar). Second, the Tobiases hold a place in their hearts for the community they serve, forgoing the usual food truck brewery circuit to bring goods to less served areas. And the last part, anyone can taste in the po'boys, red beans and rice, gumbo and beignets that the husband-and-wife team make.
DENVER, CO
edgewaterecho.com

27th Annual Philippine Festival Coming This Weekend

From the Filipino American Community of Colorado (FACC):. The Filipino American Community of Colorado is proud to announce our 27th Annual Philippine Festival will be scheduled on June 11th & 12th of 2022. The Festival, which commemorates Philippine Independence from Spain in 1898, is open to the public and features the best our heritage can offer –delicious food, exciting music and dance; and the famous Filipino hospitality!! The Festival also showcases performances from guest artists; as well as concession vendors and fun youth activities. In 2021, the FACC Philippine Festival attracted over 800 guests!
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Hoenig
Person
Joel Ross
Person
Keyon Harrold
Person
Eliane Elias
Person
Pharoahe Monch
Person
Etta James
denverite.com

Things to do in Denver this weekend, June 3-5

With farmer’s markets, Tacolandia, a beer festival and several art walks, this weekend is sure to be a good one. The Five Points Jazz Festival also returns in-person this year with 11 stages along Welton Street. Read on for more weekend happenings!. Notes: Events with an * are taking...
DENVER, CO
1230 ESPN

Lace Em’ Up: Roller Skating Is Coming To Downtown Denver

Lace em' up, get outside, and get rolling. Sure ice skating rinks are awesome but what happens in the summer? Those rinks usually are gone and turn into an empty space or just sit there abandoned but thanks to some awesome people, this ice rink by winter is turning into a roller skating rink this summer in Denver.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Blues Music#Jazz Clubs#Modern Jazz#Jazz Guitar#Bmw#Bari#Trumpet Gabe Mervine
travelingmom.com

6 Tips for Taking Kids on the Georgetown Loop Railroad

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Head to Georgetown on your next trip to Colorado. It’s an easy day trip from Denver where you’ll find the Georgetown Loop Railroad, a classic American vacation attraction, operating since 1884. A train ride is fun for all…well, almost. Read on to learn what you need to know before you go.
GEORGETOWN, CO
Axios Denver

Hot homes: 5 listings on the outskirts of Denver starting at $740K

New home construction persists at a rapid clip and real estate and economic experts continue to debate whether sales data indicates Denver's housing market may be cooling.This week, we stretch our limbs and take you a hop, skip and a jump out of town to tour five homes in the 'burbs.1127 Mircos St. — $740,000Why we love it: This light and bright single family home is only a stone's throw to the Coal Creek Trail, the community pool, a 7-acre park and a library.Neighborhood: ErieRealtor: Justin Hawkins — Homie LLCSpecs: 4 beds, 3 baths, 3693 square feetNotable features: Hardwood floors and cathedral...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
David Heitz

Denver considers spending $3 million to strengthen families

(Denver, Colo.) Denver will consider awarding several contracts Wednesday totaling more than $3 million to non-profits that strengthen families. The City Council will discuss the contracts at the Public Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee meeting. The money will pay for case management, employment skills, payments to parents and guardians and educational skills.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Families Bring New Awareness To Fentanyl Poisonings In Summit

DENVER (CBS4) – On day one of a first-of-its-kind fentanyl summit at the Denver Art Museum, law enforcement agencies and prosecutors from both Adams and Broomfield counties heard from several Colorado families who lost loved ones to the lethal drug. Courtney Howard’s brother, Tyler Schell, died last March after taking a dose of fentanyl. Schell was 38. For Howard, it’s still hard for her to look at his photos. (credit: CBS) “He was a father. My nephew turned 3 (years old) the day after his passing. He called his daughters his princesses,” Howard said. “It’s tough. It’s extremely tough… picking up the pieces, and...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy