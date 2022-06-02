Keeping It Cool: Dazzle's Biggest Summer Shows

DENVER (CBS4)– The Five Points Jazz Festival returned to the streets of Denver on Saturday. The free festival is an annual event that celebrates the history of Denver’s Five Points neighborhood.(credit: CBS) About 100,000 people gathered along Welton Street for the anticipated return of the Five Points Jazz Festival for the first in-person performances since 2019. There were 11 stages and more than 50 bands. Festival goers also enjoyed different food trucks and vendors at the event. (credit: CBS) “This has been going on 20 years with thousands and thousands of people coming to enjoy themselves for the day,” said Sonia Rae with Denver Arts and Venues. And an attendee said, “I tell you, there’s been some great jazz… I mean just go from one stage to the next, it’s just been fantastic.”(credit: CBS) Once known as the Harlem of the West, Five Points was home to several jazz clubs which played host to many of jazz music’s legends, such as Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk and many more.

DENVER, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO