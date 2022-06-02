HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Senior class leads Conley back to title series

In 2019 the D.H. Conley softball team saw its standout season come to an abrupt halt when it was swept by eventual state champion Eastern Alamance in the 3A East Regional final.

For five Vikings who were freshmen on the regional runner-up squad, three years have come and gone, as they are now set to play for the NCHSAA 4A title.

Seniors Trinity Nichols, Carson Fleming, Anna Sawyer, Emma Adams and Olivia Knight have helped lead the program back to the championship game for the first time since 2015.

For those five players, the journey has included plenty of obstacles along the way.

After coming up just short in their first year with the program, they saw their sophomore season canceled due to COVID, before a shortened junior campaign that saw a disappointing loss in the second round of states.

D.H. Conley head coach Wayne Deans said reaching the state championship is the goal every season and the senior class has been working hard to make that goal a reality for three years.

“With this group since their freshman year, there has been that focus on that goal and for them, finally as seniors, they’re able to say they have the opportunity,” Deans said.

For the Vikings, this is their fifth appearance in the state championship, as they are 3-1 in their previous appearances, winning the title in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

Conley will face East Forsyth in a best-of-three championship series, which gets underway at 7 p.m. on Friday at Duke University.

Game 2 will be played at noon on Saturday, while an if-necessary game would follow at 3 p.m. on Saturday if the teams split the first two games.

For the senior class, coming up just short as freshmen has made this year’s run that much more gratifying.

“Freshman year for my fellow seniors it was very disappointing, we were very upset and we did not want anybody else to feel that way, we wanted to be champions,” Knight said.

Adams added, “My freshman year, to make it to the regionals and then get cut short my sophomore year with COVID then not making it far last year, it means a lot to me just knowing how far we’ve made it.”

The five seniors have all played key roles in the Vikings’ dominant season, as they enter the championship series riding a 24-game winning streak and are 28-1 on the year.

At the heart of the team’s success is the senior battery of Adams in the circle and Knight behind the plate.

Ten years of pitching and catching one another have led the duo to where they are now, an integral part of Conley’s shut down pitching and defense.

Deans noted trust and communication among the players, coaches and even parents are key factors in the team’s success, something Knight and Adams certainly have after years of taking the field together.

“I think that trust with her has really changed the game for me because I am very comfortable with her on the mound and her catching me has made a huge impact,” Adams said.

Knight added the pair are not afraid to tell the other when things are going wrong.

“Over the years I’ve learned about not just her pitching style, but her as a person, and knowing that really helps not just in games, but in practice and off the field in normal life,” Knight said. “The relationship I have with Emma is awesome, I treat her like a sister.”

Deans added, “If you can have a pitcher-catcher combination where they’ve been together so long there is that communication piece that is there and also a lot of trust.”

The strong connection and trust levels stretches to the other three members of the senior class as well.

“They’re a great group of girls, I’ve grown up with most of them my whole life, so to do this with them in our last year just makes it so special,” Adams said.

“I feel like we have a better connection than most girls, we’re just very close.”

The five seniors have varying leadership roles across the diamond, with Adams and Knight as the battery, Nichols and Fleming in the middle infield and Sawyer in the outfield.

Deans said that while the leadership of the senior class has been crucial this season, he stresses leadership qualities among all of his players, no matter their grade level.

“It’s all about how you project yourself, how you relate to others and how you model what you expect others to do, you can’t just say it, you also have to do it,” Deans said.

Both Knight and Adams said with their head coach instilling leadership early on, it has helped them improve as players.

Adams said she was quiet her first two years with the team, but has grown into a leadership role of encouraging everyone on the team and leading with her voice and her play.

“I think I’ve become a better person by stepping into that leadership role, I’ve been trying to be a role model for the younger girls,” Adams said.

She also noted that there is not one perfect example of a leader, and that the team has a handful of different types of leaders, which will make it an easier transition into leadership roles for the younger players in the coming years.

For Knight, she has taken the leadership role as a chance to make sure everyone on the team feels comfortable and accepted within the team.

“I wanted it to feel like we’re all family and emphasize that everything has to be left on the field, no matter what happens, we’re still going to be family,” Knight said.

“There are a lot of girls on the team who show leadership and I think that has helped us stick together and overcome a lot.”

The leadership up and down the lineup has been pivotal in the playoffs, as the Vikings got to this point thanks to back-to-back walk-off wins, first over Clayton in Round 4, then over Fuquay-Varina in Game 1 of the Eastern Regional final.

For the five seniors, while this weekend will be the end of their high school careers, their softball careers will all continue at the next level.

Adams and Knight will continue their careers together at Virginia Wesleyan, while Sawyer is committed to ECU, Nichols will head to Syracuse and Fleming is set to continue playing at UNC Wilmington.

Deans said it is a special feeling to see all five continue their softball careers while also focusing on their academics as they head into the next chapter of their lives.

As for this weekend’s 4A state championship series, Knight said it means a lot to be playing on the state’s biggest stage with her fellow seniors.

She added that playing among such talented teammates over the last few seasons has helped her improve as a player.

“No matter what happens this weekend, this whole year was such a big accomplishment for the entire team coming together as a family,” Knight said.