ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Papua New Guinea PM warns opposition not to 'play politics' with China visit

By Kirsty Needham
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iA1M0_0fyu4HqU00
Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape speaks at the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate in UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2021. Peter Foley/Pool via REUTERS

SYDNEY, June 4 (Reuters) - Papua New Guinea's prime minister has warned the opposition not to "play politics" with the visit of China's foreign minister amid an election campaign, noting China is a major trade partner and the biggest buyer of the Pacific nation's gas exports.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Prime Minister James Marape on Friday after signing agreements with his counterpart, in the final days of an eight-nation tour that has raised concern over Beijing's ambitions in the region.

China was unable to gain consensus from 10 Pacific island nations for a sweeping regional pact on security and trade at a meeting on Monday. Several nations said it was too rushed and they wanted to consult the broader region, where some countries have diplomatic ties with Taiwan and not Beijing.

Nonetheless, Wang struck a series of bilateral deals on infrastructure, fisheries, trade and police equipment on his tour, and officials say discussions over a regional pact will continue.

At a press conference in Port Moresby on Friday, Wang denied that China had wanted a security pact at all and called media reports about such an agreement "disinformation".

"China has come to the South Pacific region to build roads and bridges and improve the people's lives, not to station troops or build military bases," a Chinese foreign ministry statement cited him as saying.

"China stands ready to work with Pacific island countries to expand consensus on regional cooperation, not to sign any regional security agreement."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3llwWI_0fyu4HqU00
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is on a visit to eight island nations in the South Pacific ocean

Chinese state media outlet Xinhua this week reported Beijing wanted developing countries to join its new "Global Security Initiative", although details have been scant.

The United States, Australia and New Zealand have expressed concern over Beijing's offers for a greater security and policing presence in the Pacific, after it struck a security pact with Solomon Islands. read more

In a letter to other Pacific leaders last month, the Federated States of Micronesia warned a multilateral pact with China could bring a "Cold War" to the region.

In a virtual meeting with his Federated States of Micronesia counterpart on Thursday, Wang said China wasn't expanding its military into the Pacific but focusing on economic development.

"The facts over nearly half a century have proved that the exchanges between China and (Pacific island countries) did not and will not affect regional security and stability," he said, according to a foreign ministry statement on Friday.

Wang travelled to East Timor later on Friday, where he is to sign bilateral agreements on health, agriculture, media and economic cooperation, according to East Timor’s foreign ministry.

'FRIENDS TO ALL'

Administered by Australia until 1975 and its nearest neighbour, Papua New Guinea is strategically positioned and rich in resources but largely undeveloped.

Papua New Guinea had a foreign policy of "friends to all and enemies to none", Prime Minister Marape said in a statement.

"China is the major buyer of our produce, and we will engage with them more in commerce and trade, as well as other aspects of our bilateral relationship going into the future," he said.

China buys over 50% of all the gas produced in Papua New Guinea and has given an undertaking to buy more, he said.

Marape hit back at former prime minister Peter O'Neill, who is running for the top job and who criticised the timing of Wang's visit as being inappropriate and warned no deals should be signed. read more

"The former prime minister knows very well not to play politics with the visit of an international leader to our country," Marape said.

TONGA SHARES 'RESPECT FOR DEMOCRACY'

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrived in Tonga on Friday to highlight the new Australian government's commitments on climate change, in her second trip to the region since being sworn in last week.

"We are not a government or country that wants to come in and tell you what to do," said Wong, who visited Samoa on Thursday and pledged a new coastguard patrol vessel.

Tonga's Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni, who signed six agreements with China on Tuesday, told a joint media conference Tonga and Australia shared "respect for democracy and rule of law and the rights and freedoms of others".

Australian aid has been crucial in Tonga's history, and will continue in the priority areas of education, health, defence, trade, policing and democratic governance, he said.

Tonga has external debt of $195 million or 35.9 percent of its GDP, of which two-thirds is owed to China's Export-Import Bank, its budget shows. read more

Sovaleni told reporters on Wednesday the debt had been discussed during the Chinese foreign minister's visit, and Tonga will continue to make repayments.

Australia has offered to increase work opportunities for Tongans in Australia, and export opportunities, he added.

Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Additional reporting by Kate Lamb and Yew Lun Tian in Beijing; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Kim Coghill and Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

Related
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penny Wong
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Papua New Guinea#Taiwan#Chinese
Daily Mail

Putin unleashes the Terminators: Russia's much-vaunted war vehicles are finally deployed as Ukraine continues to obliterate invading tanks with the help of British missiles

Vladimir Putin has finally deployed his 'Terminator' military vehicles in battle in Ukraine as Kyiv continues to obliterate invading Russian tanks with the help of British missiles. Video shows the much-vaunted armoured vehicles, which are designed to support infantry units fighting in urban areas, in the Donbas region in eastern...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
New Zealand
Place
Sydney
Country
China
Fortune

Putin says Sweden and Finland joining NATO and breaking with decades of neutrality is fine after all. ‘No problems’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Russian president Vladimir Putin once said that any more countries on Russia’s doorstep joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) constituted a threat to Russia, and would provoke “military and political consequences.”
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
CHINA
MarketRealist

More Countries Are Considering NATO Membership and Putin Is Not Happy

Amid Russia's continuous invasion of Ukraine, neighboring countries have growing concerns and are eyeing joining NATO. The possible acceptance of more countries into NATO has Russian President Vladimir Putin on edge. Article continues below advertisement. NATO may be gaining some more members as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues....
POLITICS
Fox News

Satellite images suggest China may have developed new class of nuclear-powered submarine

Satellite images of a Chinese shipyard suggest the country may have developed a new class of nuclear-powered attack submarines, Reuters reported Tuesday. The images clearly show a submarine in dry dock, but shrouds over key areas of the vessel make it difficult to determine whether it is an entirely new class of ship or merely an upgrade to an existing model, according to Reuters. The changes in question relate to adding vertical-launching missile tubes for guided missiles as well as an upgraded propulsion system.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

466K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy