R. Riveter to Sport Premium, Local Handbags at the US Women's Open

XTM XTMIF had a year of high growth despite the almost impossible environment resulting from the Canadian government's aggressive response to the COVID pandemic. With restaurants forced to shut down in-person dining for most of the year, it was remarkable what the company achieved during this time. However, with the full removal of restrictions in Ontario and the rest of Canada in March, we expect real gains for XTM in 2022. That, combined with entry to the US market, should prove to be an exceptional growth year for the company. We are expecting revenues to grow 324% to $10 million this year. Certainly, the government's actions delayed much progress until March, and as most revenues are recurring, it sets back forecasts.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO