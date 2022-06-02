ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Michael Grove: Heading back to minors

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

The Dodgers optioned Grove to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Los Angeles brought up Caleb...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Phillies fire Joe Girardi: Six potential candidates Philadelphia might consider for managerial vacancy

The Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi on Friday, severing a relationship that began with the 2020 season. In the two-plus years since, Girardi had accumulated a 132-141 record, including a disappointing 22-29 mark in 2022. The Phillies, who had entered the spring with aspirations of making the playoffs for the first time in a decade, now find themselves 5 1/2 games out in the race for the National League's third wild card spot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Edwin Rios: To IL with hamstring tear

Rios was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right hamstring tear that will not require surgery, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. This is a pretty serious injury and manager Dave Roberts said it would be "a handful of weeks" before Rios would return to action, per J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News. Rios suffered the injury Thursday while running to first base. Eddy Alvarez was added to the roster in his place.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Ejected from Sunday's game

Pressly was ejected from Sunday's game against the Royals in the bottom of the ninth inning for throwing inside to Michael Taylor, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly was warned for throwing inside before he was ultimately thrown out of the game with two runs in the bottom...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Sitting Friday

Stallings is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest versus the Giants. Stallings will take a rest Friday after going 1-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's game. Nick Fortes will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Ferguson
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Kevin Pillar: Season likely over

Pillar (shoulder) will get surgery Tuesday, which essentially ends his season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. While Pillar is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list later this summer, the surgery likely means we won't see him until 2023. Pillar went 1-for-12 with zero home runs and zero steals in four games for the Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Roughed up by Braves on Thursday

Gomber (2-6) took the loss against Atlanta on Thursday, allowing nine runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings. Gomber got out of the first inning allowing only a walk, but the Braves got to him for four runs over the next two frames. He hurled a scoreless fourth before serving up a grand slam to Travis d'Arnaud in the fifth that sealed his fate. Gomber recently had a promising month-long run, tossing five quality starts across six appearances between April 23 and May 22. His past two outings have been disastrous, however, as he's allowed a combined 17 runs over 6.1 innings. That has pushed his season ERA up to 6.54 and removed him from fantasy consideration in almost every format. Gomber is slated to next take the mound in San Francisco next week.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Called up Saturday

Swaggerty was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Swaggerty got called up Saturday after he's batted .280 with four homers, 22 RBI, 20 runs and five stolen bases over 132 at-bats in 35 games with Indianapolis this season. The Pirates' 2018 first-round pick will make his MLB debut Sunday versus the Diamondbacks. He'll offer the Pirates another option in the while Ben Gamel (hamstring) remains out of the lineup.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Available behind opener

Hernandez will be available out of the bullpen for Friday's game against the Giants, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Hernandez was listed as the starting pitcher for Friday's matchup, but Richard Bleier will serve as the opener against San Francisco. However, Hernandez will be available to serve as a bulk reliever since he isn't dealing with an injury.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A#Pirates
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Producing despite strikeouts

Lowe hit .284/.337/.531 but struck out 35 times across 81 at-bats with Triple-A Durham in May. Lowe struck out at a 38 percent clip in his first taste of the big leagues, and that mark has remained consistent with Durham. He's still managing to produce -- he has five home runs and two stolen bases across 99 plate appearances -- but his inability to make consistent contact could prevent him from getting another immediate chance with the Rays.
DURHAM, NC
CBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Not in Friday's lineup

Guillorme is not in Friday's lineup against the Dodgers. He had started six straight games, hitting .455 with five walks and two strikeouts, prior to this one. Jeff McNeil is starting at second base while J.D. Davis starts at designated hitter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Out of Friday's lineup

Urias is not in Friday's lineup against the Guardians, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. He has been hot at the dish, hitting .314/.352/.588 with three home runs in his last 51 at-bats. However, Tyler Nevin will start at third base while Rougned Odor starts at second base in this one.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Three hits, two RBI in win

Profar went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-0 win over the Brewers. Profar notched RBI singles in the second and fifth innings. He saw a six-game hitting streak end Thursday, but he's now 12-for-35 (.343) over his last eight contests. The 29-year-old has lifted his season slash line to .236/.332/.398 with six home runs, 25 RBI, 26 runs scored, four stolen bases, 11 doubles and a triple in 220 plate appearances. He's settled into a near-everyday role in left field as the Padres' leadoff hitter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Ready to go Friday

Cooper is starting at designated hitter and batting second in Friday's matchup with the Giants. Cooper will return to the lineup after missing Thursday's contest with a side injury. He's produced at least one hit in seven of his last eight games, going 12-for-31 with a homer, seven RBI and three runs over that stretch.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roansy Contreras: One out shy of quality start

Contreras allowed an unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight in 5.2 innings during Saturday's win over the Diamondbacks. He didn't factor in the decision. Contreras was excellent through five innings, but a one-out Ketel Marte double, an error and a wild pitch allowed Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Beats shift twice

Thomas went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 8-6 win over the Pirates. The lefty-batting Thomas found a way to beat the shift. He pulled both homers over the right-center field fence, including the longest of five blasts hit by the Diamondbacks, a 432-footer that tied the game in the third inning. The rookie entered the contest on a 4-for-31 (.129) run, as opponents found success when deploying shifts against him, after Thomas opened his MLB career with a .963 OPS over 14 games.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy