Escondido Union High School District’s to Host Summer Meals
4 days ago
The Escondido Union High School District’s Student Nutrition Services will provide nutritious meals for students during the summer months through a U.S. Department of Agriculture program. Meals will be made...
On June 2nd, 2022, at approximately 2245 hours, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a North County Transit District Coaster train near the intersection of Cassidy Street and S. Meyers Street, in the city of Oceanside. The victim was transported to Scripps La Jolla Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the incident.
Oceanside, CA – On Sunday June 5th, 2022, at 0819 hours, the Oceanside Police Department responded to a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Benet Rd near the intersection of Leepish Dr. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive female lying on the southern sidewalk of Benet Rd. The suspect vehicle involved had fled prior to officer’s arrival. OFD personnel attempted life saving measures, however, the pedestrian was pronounced at the scene. Based on witness statements and physical evidence, the preliminary investigation believes the female was walking eastbound on the southern sidewalk when a black Honda SUV also traveling eastbound on Benet Rd drove onto the sidewalk and struck the pedestrian. The suspect vehicle then made a U-turn and fled the scene westbound on Benet Rd. At this time it is unknown if alcohol or speed were a factor in this collision. The name of the deceased has not been released pending family notification.
