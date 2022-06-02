ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Market Today: Stocks Stumble to Start But End With a Win

By Karee Venema
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 3 days ago
Getty Images

Stocks endured another roller-coaster session on Thursday as investors weighed a weak forecast from one tech giant, the latest comments on the Federal Reserve's rate-hike timeline and mixed jobs data.

Microsoft (MSFT, +0.8%) was the main catalyst for the broader market's slow start this morning. The Redmond, Washington-based software developer lowered its current-quarter sales and earnings guidance citing the impact from a stronger U.S. dollar, which is currently trading near a 20-year high relative to its global counterparts.

MSFT now expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenue to arrive between $51.94 billion and $52.74 billion, down from its prior outlook for sales of $52.40 billion to $53.20 billion; and earnings per share of $2.24 to $2.32, compared to previous guidance for earnings of $2.28 per share to $2.35 per share.

Also on Thursday, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said in an interview on CNBC that it is too early to tell if inflation has peaked and that it is "reasonable" for the central bank to issue 50 basis-point (a basis point is one-one hundredth of a percentage point) rate hikes at each of its next two meetings (in June and July). The Fed will need to see more current economic data to determine the appropriate path forward from there – though the central bank is unlikely to pause raising rates, she added.

Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.

And ahead of tomorrow's May nonfarm payrolls update, data from ADP showed the U.S. added a much lower-than-expected 128,000 jobs last month. Separately, a report from the Labor Department indicated weekly jobless claims fell by 11,000 to 200,000 in the week ended May 28.

The broader markets spent most of the morning in negative territory, but were higher by lunchtime and closed near their intraday peaks. The Nasdaq Composite finished up 2.7% at 12,316, the S&P 500 Index gained 1.8% to 4,176 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 1.3% higher at 33,248.

YCharts

Other news in the stock market today:

  • The small-cap Russell 2000 spiked 2.3% to 1,897.
  • U.S. crude futures gained 1.4% to settle at $116.87 per barrel after OPEC+ agreed to boost production to 648,000 barrels per day from 432,000 barrels per day.
  • Gold futures gained nearly 1.4% to finish at $1,873.60 an ounce.
  • Bitcoin edged up 0.5% to $30,262.62. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices reported here are as of 4 p.m.)
  • Chewy (CHWY) jumped 24.2% after the online pet supplies retailer reported earnings. In its first quarter, CHWY reported a per-share loss of 4 cents on revenue of $2.43 billion, beating analysts' estimates for a per-share loss of 14 cents and revenue of $2.42 billion. "CHWY protected margins during the first quarter by raising prices to offset costs and managing advertising tightly (lowest % of sales on record) but lost customers along the way – net ads declined for the first time as a public company and could still be negative in the second quarter," says Needham analyst Anna Andreeva. While Andreeva raised her full-year revenue and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), she maintained a Hold rating. "We think both positive net ads and margin expansion are necessary for the story to work from here," the analyst adds.
  • Generac Holdings (GNRC) spiked 10.3% after UBS Global Research analyst Jon Windham (Buy) named the industrial stock a "top pick" in alternative energy. "We forecast GNRC's clean energy revenues to grow from ~$550 million in 2022 estimates to $1.7 billion by 2026 estimates (~ 23% revenue)," Windham says. "GNRC's diverse product suite, dominant market position in home standby power, and existing national installer network are hard to replicate assets that in our view position GNRC as a long-term winner in the emerging U.S. smart home energy market." The analyst also said Generac stock provides an "attractive buying opportunity" following its nearly 24% year-to-date decline.

Are Brighter Skies Ahead for Investors?

This could be the case, say Jeff Buchbinder and Ryan Detrick, equity strategist and market strategist, respectively, at independent broker-dealer LPL Financial, but it will require investors to look through some heavy cloud cover.

"We fully acknowledge how tough it is to see the bull case for stocks right now, and a retest of recent lows is certainly possible," the strategists say, but they believe a second-half recovery could be in the cards.

For starters, the two expect inflation pressures will likely ease over the next seven months should progress be made on supply-chain disruptions, the Ukraine war and the labor front (specifically, more workers entering the market). And since lower inflation tends to support higher valuations, this could be a "powerful combination" alongside solid earnings momentum to help get the S&P 500 back into the green by year-end, Buchbinder and Detrick contend.

A second-half recovery could spell good things for growth stocks, which have been particularly beat down in 2022's market meltdown. And while investors still need to be prudent when sifting through the rubble, this sharp selloff has some of Wall Street's most coveted stocks trading at much more attractive valuations.

These growth-at-a-reasonable price (GARP) stocks, for instance, are all attractively priced but are still expected to grow earnings by double digits over the next year. Another potential source of inspiration is this list of top-rated high-growth stocks that analysts expect will see an average of 20% earnings and revenue growth over a two-year timeframe. While many of the names featured here have had a rough 2022, investors with a long-term horizon may want to take a closer look.

Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
Kiplinger

5 States With No State Sales Tax

Many people don't factor in sales taxes when they're looking at the tax-friendliness of different states. That's a mistake. Forty-five states plus the District of Columbia impose a sales tax. In addition, local sales tax is collected in 38 states. The combined state and local levy can be hefty, too. In fact, in Louisiana (which took the top spot in our round-up of the 10 States With the Highest Sales Tax), the average combined state and local sales tax is 9.55%, according to the Tax Foundation. That's a big bite out of your wallet every time you make a purchase.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Sinks 1,164 Points in Worst Day Since June 2020

Retail earnings week took a big turn for the worse Wednesday. A day after Walmart (WMT, -6.8%) sounded the alarm with a mixed quarterly report that suggested inflation was taking a toll on American consumers, Target (TGT, -24.9%) confirmed those concerns with an equally problematic set of results. That in turn sparked a deep blood-letting across most consumer stocks and sent the Dow to its worst single-day decline since June 2020.
Lael Brainard
Benzinga

6 Stocks To Buy That Are Near 52-Week Lows

Weakness in the S&P 500 has made life unpleasant for investors so far in 2022, but it has also created buying opportunities in a handful of high-quality stocks. Long-term investors looking to buy the dip can find plenty of stocks to buy that are at or near their lowest prices of the past year. Value investors and contrarian investors know the best time to buy is when there is blood in the streets, and 2022 has been a bloodbath on Wall Street so far, especially among high-growth tech stocks.
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD is too expensive. When asked about Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB, he said, "I see your aerospace and I give you Raytheon Technologies Corporation RTX, which makes money and does good things." He recommended buying...
#Stock#Growth Stocks#Mutual Fund#Generac Holdings#The Federal Reserve#Msft#Federal Reserve#Cnbc
money.com

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
Fortune

A record 68% of American households said their savings could cover a $400 emergency in 2021

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last year was a banner year for many American households: Financial well-being reached an all-time high in 2021, as did the share of households that said they could cover a $400 emergency with their savings, according to the Federal Reserve.
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
MySanAntonio

Walmart flashes a warning sign to the entire consumer economy

Walmart just highlighted the dark side of inflation. The world's biggest retailer on Tuesday reported profit that fell short of Wall Street expectations and downgraded its outlook for full-year earnings per share from a mid-single digit increase to a 1% decline. Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said the bottom-line results were "unexpected" and reflect the "unusual" environment. The shares fell as much as 9%.
Boston

Here’s why gas prices keep getting higher and higher — and when they may come down

Everything from the war in Ukraine to the politics behind oil prices could be to blame for high pump price tags. If you’ve filled up your tank in recent weeks, it’s possible you winced at the total bill. That’s because gas prices are through the roof — both regular unleaded and diesel fuels are at the highest-ever recorded average price in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
TheStreet

Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. The former is the richest man in the world with an estimated fortune of $213 billion as of May 16, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. The second is the second richest man on the planet. His fortune is...
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
