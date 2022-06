DUBLIN, Ohio – How difficult can the par-3 16th at Muirfield Village Golf Club, at a mere 200 yards at most, play during The Memorial?. In 2020 in the final round, Phil Mickelson laid up 43 yards short on the hole and then putted the ball for his second shot. When the hole measured 173 yards.

