ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Broadcaster Kaat uses offensive nickname for Yankees' Cortes

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qsSbm_0fytc2wi00

Minnesota Twins broadcaster Jim Kaat referred to New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes as “Nestor the Molester” during a broadcast Thursday, the second offensive remark in the past year by the 83-year-old Hall of Fame pitcher while calling a game.

As Minnesota's Chris Archer struck out Detroit star Miguel Cabrera, Kaat began to explain that Cortes had become one of his favorite pitchers during a breakout season with New York.

“'Nestor the Molester,' Nestor Cortes,” Kaat said. “Angles and different speeds. He's a pitcher.”

Twins vice president of communications and content Dustin Morse spoke with Kaat after the broadcast about the comment.

“Obviously, we take these matters seriously and like in all cases will handle this internally and privately,” Morse said.

Kaat planned to contact Cortes directly and speak with the pitcher about the situation.

“Jim meant no ill will,” Morse said.

After the Yankees swept a day-night doubleheader from the Los Angeles Angels, Cortes said he had heard about Kaat's comment.

“I’m sure, you know, he didn’t really mean it, and people make mistakes, but it didn’t offend me at all,” Cortes told The Associated Press.

“So, you know, I don’t really have anything more than just that, honestly,” he said.

Cortes has affectionately become known as “Nasty Nestor” by Yankees fans while going 5-1 with a 1.50 ERA to begin this season. He pitched seven scoreless innings to beat the Angels in the first game.

Kaat, a longtime commentator who has also worked for the Yankees and MLB Network, apologized in October after saying teams should try to “get a 40-acre field full of” players who look like White Sox infielder Yoán Moncada.

His comment about Moncada reminded some viewers of the unfilled promise by the U.S. government that freed slaves would receive 40 acres and a mule following the Civil War. He apologized later in that game between the Astros and White Sox.

“Earlier in the game when Yoán Moncada was at the plate, in an attempt to compliment the great player that he is, I used a poor choice of words that resulted in an insensitive and hurtful remark,” he said. “And I’m sorry for that.”

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 11

Tennessee_Gary
3d ago

Why was this worthy of a “news” article? The title is written as though Kaat had used a racial slur or something like that

Reply
7
Related
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Announce Official Decision On Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton is officially back. On Saturday morning, the New York Yankees officially reinstated the All-Star slugger from the 10-day injured list. Stanton was placed on the injured list in late May due to ankle inflammation. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Stanton could return to the lineup as early as this weekend. Clearly, he wasn't kidding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
State
New York State
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
The Spun

John Smoltz Opinion Goes Viral: MLB World Reacts

An opinion from ex-MLB star turned analyst John Smoltz went viral on social media on Saturday night. Smoltz, one of the best pitchers in MLB history, believes that Shohei Ohtani could be better off focusing on just one position. The longtime MLB analyst believes that Ohtani could be the Jacob...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Archer
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Jim Kaat
The Spun

Look: Yankees Player Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

After being sent down to Triple-A Scranton, Yankees utility man Miguel Andújar reportedly wants out of the organization. First reported by MLB insider Hector Gomez and confirmed by Ken Rosenthal, "Miguel Andújar has requested a trade from the Yankees." Noting that it's not the first time that the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB fans angry about latest disastrous bad strike three call

The Chicago Cubs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 on Saturday afternoon. St. Louis had a chance to make a dent in its deficit late in the game. But that rally was thwarted, with an assist to home plate umpire, Bruce Dreckman. Trailing 5-1 in the seventh inning, the Cardinals...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chants to replace ‘Yankees Suck!’ at Fenway Park while Sox are losing to Reds

In case you opted out of watching the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night while the New York Yankees were busy smacking the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 9-1, the boys from Beantown put the hurt on the last-place — nah, just kidding, they struggled to hit the Reds just like they struggled to hit the Orioles before them. Turns out teams have ups and downs over the course of a long season, and a four-game sweep over the Mariners didn’t ensure a World Series. Who knew?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#The Associated Press#Angels
ClutchPoints

Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani are baseball’s biggest stars, also MLB’s biggest problem

The Los Angeles Angels are supposed to be a good team this year. They are expected to reach the postseason and be a competitive ball club. But following their embarrassing 10-0 loss at the hands of the Phillies, who were playing in their first post-Joe Girardi contest, the Angels losing streak was extended to nine consecutive games. The Halos are now just one game above .500 and sit 7.5 games behind the Astros in the AL West. And MLB may have a major issue if the Angels don’t turn things around in 2022.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Umpires bar Dodgers' Roberts from pitching position player

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Umpires barred Dodgers manager Dave Roberts from using a position player to pitch the ninth inning against the New York Mets on Saturday night, enforcing a rule Roberts apparently did not know that prevents teams from using non-pitchers with a deficit of five runs or fewer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Cy Young winner joins Diamondbacks on minor-league deal

Dallas Keuchel has found a new home. Keuchel is signing a minor-league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ken Rosenthal reported on Monday. Keuchel will head to Triple-A. His deal gives him the option to terminate his contract if he’s not in the majors by a certain date, Rosenthal says.
MLB
ABC News

ABC News

681K+
Followers
157K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy