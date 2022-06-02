ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth is still popular — unlike her heir, Charles

NPR
 3 days ago

The United Kingdom is celebrating Queen Elizabeth's seven decades on the throne. The Platinum Jubilee runs through Sunday, and it may be the most that Britons see of their monarch in months. That's because at 96 years old, she's been retreating from public life and leaving more of her duties to...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Looks Gorgeous In Official Platinum Jubilee Portrait At Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II has released a brand-new portrait for her Platinum Jubilee! The specially commissioned photograph was unveiled on June 1 and shows the smiling 96-year-old monarch sitting on a bench below a window in Windsor Castle’s Victoria Vestibule, per Today. The Queen looked elegant but relaxed in a light blue wool coat and skirt set. The set, which was designed by Angela Kelly, had embroidered white embellishments lining the opening of the jacket and the neckline. Queen Elizabeth II accessorized with two pearl necklaces and her engagement ring from her late husband, Prince Philip. The photo was captured on May 25 and shows a statue of King Charles II in the background. Ranald Mackechnie, who has photographed the royal family twice before, was tapped to take the special portrait.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla surprises in bold dress for the Platinum Jubilee finale

The Duchess of Cornwall has stepped out with Prince Charles to celebrate the final day of what has been the most wonderful weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Camilla wore a statement emerald green coat dress to enjoy a busy Sunday with her husband Prince Charles. For her accessories, the Duchess opted for nude court heels and a matching handbag which complemented her outfit beautifully. It was the perfect look for the very special Big Lunch event which was held at the Oval Cricket Ground in London.
CELEBRITIES
People

Who Is the Duke of Kent, Who Joined Queen Elizabeth on the Palace Balcony at Trooping the Colour?

Queen Elizabeth had just one companion with her when she made her first appearance of her Platinum Jubilee weekend: her first cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent. The 96-year-old monarch appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday to take the official salute accompanied by the Duke of Kent, who was dressed in his military uniform. He also joined the bigger group of working royals when they came out onto the balcony later to watch the flypast by the Royal Air Force.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Dominic Grieve
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Max Hastings
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Throne#Heir#Buckingham Palace#British Royal Family#Uk#Britons#Npr#Trooping The Color
The Independent

When was the Queen’s coronation?

As the country gears up to celebrate 70 years of the Queen’s reign - the first time in British history that a monarch has reached this milestone - many people are reflecting on the Queen’s years of service.A programme of events to honour the 96-year-old have been scheduled across an extended bank holiday in early June, known as the platinum jubilee celebrations.Scheduled events include a platinum jubilee concert, Trooping the Colour, a pageant and a Service of Thanksgiving. But when was the Queen’s coronation and what did it involve? Here’s everything you need to know.What is a coronation?A coronation is...
U.K.
International Business Times

Queen Elizabeth Misses Out On Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving Service

Britain celebrates the second day of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee on Friday, with the highlight a service of thanksgiving attended by senior royals and politicians that the 96-year-old monarch herself will miss due to ongoing mobility issues. The four days of events kicked off on Thursday, when a beaming Elizabeth...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Music
NPR

Her Majesty has been unifying the United Kingdom for 70 years

Britain still has a monarchy in the 21st century. Despite the royal family's many scandals, the crown has retained the support of a majority of Britons. Some of that support has been on display in recent days as tens of thousands have turned out to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's seven decades on the throne. NPR's Frank Langfitt reports on the monarchy's enduring appeal from St Paul's Cathedral in London.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy