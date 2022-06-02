ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley reviews recent data

By Tyler Hoskins
Bryan College Station Eagle
 3 days ago

Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley reviewed its current public notification/alerting practices with media partners Thursday morning at Peace Lutheran Church in College Station. The meeting was an opportunity for media partners to solicit feedback, and learn more about the network and what it has been working on the last 20 months...

Bryan College Station Eagle

Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area

Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Bryan-College Station. OPEN HOUSE, Sunday, April 10 - 1 pm to 4 pm! Come fall in love with the cutest little bungalow you ever did see! Built in 1940, this charming craftsman-style home is located in Historic Downtown Bryan, across the street from The Kyle House. Previously an AirBNB, this home has both residential and commercial potential! Lovingly updated while retaining all of its character! From the picket fence to the original oak hardwood floors, it's hard to not love everything! Remodeled in 2019, this gourmet kitchen features a suite of high-end GE Cafe appliances, including dual-fuel double oven range with griddle, refrigerator with in-door ice, hot and cold water, dishwasher. Delightful farmhouse sink, plate rack, extra shelves, and unique antique mantle surround for the range! Primary bedroom and two additional bedrooms located on the first floor, and a fourth bedroom with new shiplap wall features located upstairs. The two bathrooms feature nice updates! Laundry includes stacked Samsung 2020 washer/dryer. Secluded and private backyard offers great space for entertaining! New paint throughout! New luxury-grade carpet in upstairs bedroom. New roof 2019. New HVAC 2018. New electrical panel (moved to exterior) 2019. Full restoration of the pier and beam foundation. Convenient location - easy access to Historic Downtown Bryan. Less than five miles to Texas A&M! Move-in-ready historical homes rarely come on the market. Hurry to schedule your tour before another buyer snaps this one up!
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Sisters pass Books and a Blanket leadership to United Way

Books and a Blanket, a nonprofit that began as the idea of two College Station girls 10 years ago, has grown into a nationally recognized organization and will now be part of United Way of the Brazos Valley’s early literacy initiative. Harper and Margaret Cunningham began Books and a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Departure from holy scripture hurts us

This letter is in response to June 2 opinion column, "Cruel indifference to violence against children." Pardon my French, but what a crock! Why does The Eagle print such bias, coming from the Los Angeles Times no less?. This is not journalism. It is propaganda (see Webster’s definition for this...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

BCS Habitat for Humanity receives $5K grant, plans to build home and subdivision

Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity nonprofit organization was presented a $5,000 check from the State Farm Insurance Agency of BCS to go toward building a home in Bryan for a family in need. Habitat accepted the Good Neighbor Citizenship grant from State Farm through their homeownership program at the Habitat...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

3 Bedroom Home in Somerville - $775,000

Beautiful custom home built in 2020 on over 12 acres in the popular Snook area of Deer Forest. This home has so many features and attention to details from when you step up to the front door and look up to the wood board ceilings on front and back porches, built with 2x6 studs, custom cabinets, solid wood interior doors, and wood work throughout, be amazed by the custom back door facing the back of the property-consisting of 3 doors that slide and fold in and open up completely to the back patio! The kitchen is massive with granite and a custom wine rack and island with under cabinet lighting and plugs hidden under the upper cabinets. Plug on living room floor. The pantry is a walk in with countertops and plugs too. Bonus loft for a cozy movie night. Master bedroom has doors right off back patio and bathroom features two shower heads in the walk in shower. Dryer and stove is setup for propane or electric. There is a whole home dehumidifier and air conditioned attic and spray foam insulation. On the exterior there is a huge pond stocked with catfish, perch and an automatic feeder, 50 Amp RV hookup next to it for the guests, pole barn for the toys, 250 gallon underground propane tank, gas stubbed out on back patio for a gas grill, the property is perimeter fenced with goat wire, carport is wired, insulated well house with a water softener, aerobic system and two access gates and driveways onto property. Don't miss out on this well cared for and well built home!
SOMERVILLE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Late extra-base power lifts Aggies into winners' bracket final at College Station Regional

The Texas A&M baseball team is good enough to hit its way to Omaha, Nebraska, but probably not with singles. The Aggies had 12 straight one-baggers until Troy Claunch’s double in the seventh inning ended the team’s power outage. A two-run homer by Austin Bost in the next inning gave the Aggies the lead, and Kole Kaler’s solo shot in the ninth capped a wild 9-6 victory over Louisiana on Saturday night at Blue Bell Park.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Energetic Jimbo Fisher talks football to Brazos County A&M Club

Jimbo Fisher capped off a hectic few days by speaking at the Brazos County A&M Club 2022 Coaches’ Night at the Brazos County Expo on Thursday night followed by a paintball excursion with his team. An upbeat Fisher talked football for 50 minutes with A&M play-by-play radio announcer Andrew...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

