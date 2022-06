Another high school softball season is in the books, with several standout players and teams worthy of mention on the All-South Metro team, put together by Starnes Media. Hewitt-Trussville swept the player superlatives, with Kenleigh Cahalan earning Player of the Year and Hitter of the Year honors. She had yet another outstanding season for the Class 7A runner-up Huskies, as she hit for a .549 average with 13 home runs and 66 runs batted in. Sara Phillips is the Pitcher of the Year after posting an 18-1 record and a microscopic 0.47 earned run average.

HOOVER, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO