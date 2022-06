Voters across Routt County should start seeing ballots for the June 28 primary showing up in their mailboxes by the end of this week. Routt County Clerk and Recorder Jenny Thomas said the ballots were mailed out of the general mailing facility in Denver on Monday, and are already starting to show up in people’s mailboxes. If your ballot doesn’t arrive by the end of the week, Thomas said to give her office a call to ensure information is up to date.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO