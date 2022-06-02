ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Necklace containing brother’s ashes missing from stolen vehicle

By Ashley Shook
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQ5oG_0fysXill00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A vehicle stolen on Memorial Day turned up in Springfield but it’s missing a beloved necklace containing the ashes of a woman’s bother.

A 2018 Jeep Compass was stolen out of East Windsor, Connecticut on Memorial Day. It was recovered in Springfield on Wednesday but it was missing a necklace containing the ashes of Elizabeth Johnson’s brother. Her brother, Zack tragically passed away in January.

Elizabeth’s best friend Megan contacted 22News in hopes our viewers may recognize the necklace in the hopes it will be returned. If you have any information on the necklace, contact 22News at 413-377-1160 or email us at reportit@wwlp.com .

Comments / 0

westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to accident on Wilbraham Road and Roosevelt Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Wilbraham Road and Roosevelt Avenue Friday night for a report of a two-car collision. According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews had to extricate one person from their vehicle. They were later brought to the hospital with serious injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Police Ask for Public's Help With Hit-and-Run Investigation in Enfield

Police are asking for the public's help with a hit-and-run investigation in Enfield. Officers were called to the square access road between the Motel 6 and the Red Roof Inn on Friday, May 20 around 11:28 p.m. after getting a report of a collision involving a pedestrian. When police arrived,...
ENFIELD, CT
truecrimedaily

Body of woman missing since December found in Connecticut River

MANCHESTER, Conn. (TCD) — The body of a 22-year-old woman was found in a river recently after she had been missing for nearly six months. According to Manchester Police, on Monday, May 30, officials from the Wethersfield Police, Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department, and Glastonbury Volunteer Fire Department recovered Sherrian Howe’s body from the Connecticut River. Howe’s remains were transported to the office of the chief medical examiner for an autopsy.
MANCHESTER, CT
Daily Voice

Meriden Man Accused Of Trafficking Cocaine

A 28-year-old man is facing life in prison for his role in trafficking cocaine from Puerto Rico into Connecticut and distributing it throughout the region, federal officials announced. In New Haven County, a grand jury indicted Meriden resident Bimael Acevedo-Roman on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to...
MERIDEN, CT
