Chanel West Coast Is Expecting First Child

By Jordana Ossad
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChanel West Coast is about to pass along her charismatic personality and trademark laugh: The Ridiculousness star is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Dom Fenison!. "I don't know if it's a boy or...

Heather Carlisle
3d ago

She needs to stop smoking weed, drinking alcohol and focus on healthy living! It’s no longer just about her.

Bill Johnson
4d ago

Her laugh is like nails on a chalkboard to me!

Jennifer Harvey
3d ago

Hope it doesn’t inherit her laugh lol . Healthy and happy is what matters

