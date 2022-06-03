Chanel West Coast Is Expecting First Child

Kim Kardashian opened up about her tension with estranged husband Kanye West on the latest episode of The Kardashians. The SKIMS founder, 41, explained to sister Kourtney Kardashian how Ye, 44, had a big impact on her fashion when they were married. “I got to a point where I would ask his advice for everything down to what I wear. Even now I’m having panic attacks, like what do I wear?” Kim went on to share that while the rapper did style her for her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in Oct. 2021, she chose her own outfit for the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards a few weeks later. That was a big change for Kim, who admitted to Kourtney she was “so nervous” for the event.

