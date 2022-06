If you've asked anyone who's been to San Francisco, local or visitor, they'll tell you that the culinary scene by the bay has always been the most forward-thinking, creative and delicious in the country. However, with the evergrowing access to sustainable, local food everywhere, the culinary glow of San Francisco has faded over the last few years. Until now. San Francisco has six restaurants in Bon Appetit's top 50, so it's no wonder that the city was recently been named the best food city in the country right now by Bon Appetit. That's more than any other city.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO