Pocatello, ID

Idaho State assistant football coach DaVonte' Neal charged with first-degree murder

By GREG WOODS Idaho State Journal
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO — Idaho State University assistant football coach DaVonte' Neal has been charged with felony first-degree murder in Arizona and the school intends to terminate his contract. Pocatello police say Neal has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, a class one felony; one count of drive...

www.postregister.com

Post Register

Looking back: This week in Eastern Idaho history

The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce held a meeting on June 6, 1922, to address reports that the Salt Lake Commercial Club was rerouting tourists to Yellowstone National Park by way of Bear Lake and Montpelier, cutting out towns in the Snake River Valley. According to a report in the Salt Lake Tribune, Otto McCutcheon, chairman of the roads committee, reported that Pocatello businessmen, as well as others in the vicinity, were “deeply aroused” over the action. “Dad Clay, a recognized authority on good roads, addressed the meeting and advised against the boycotting of Salt Lake business interests,” the story said. “He reported that he had made a personal investigation of the new routing and learned that the charge was the result of an attempt by W.D. Rishel, automobile editor of The Tribune, to pioneer a new road over the hills to the east of Idaho Falls.” As it turned out, Rishel had not been the paper’s automotive editor for 10 years and was head of a tourist bureau advising people they might want to see more of the country by taking one route north and another route homeward. “They know where they want to go and will go that way and can not be stopped,” he said. “Pocatello is spreading the false statements against Salt Lake to force Salt Lake in line and apparently Idaho Falls has swallowed their bait, hook, line and sinker without investigating.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Post Register

Lovell, James

James Rendon Lovell, 73, of Ririe, passed away May 27, 2022, in Brigham City, Utah. James was born March 11, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Rendon David Lovell and Maralyn Hill Lovell. He grew up and attended schools in Ririe and graduated from Ririe High School. He also attended Ricks College and Utah State. On January 17, 1970, he married Hope Hjelm in Idaho Falls, Idaho. James and Hope made their home in Ririe, Idaho, where James worked as a farmer and truck driver. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved bowling! He bowled nine 300 games and did many tournaments with local friends. James is survived by his wife, Hope Lovell of Idaho Falls, ID; children, Brianne (Steve) Ottem of Othello, WA; Tim (Amanda) Lovell of Idaho Falls, ID; Courtney Ricks of Ririe, ID; Katie Waite of Idaho Falls, ID; Angela (Jason) Maas of Idaho Falls, ID; and Matt (Janette) Lovell of Boise, ID; sibblings, Paul (Brenda) Lovell, Mark (Vicki) Lovell, Marian (Lance) Cygielman, Diane (Terry) Hulse, Renee (Kim) Ritter, and Claire (Melina) Lovell; 21 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and daughters, Jennifer Marler, and Emily Love. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at prior to the service. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Army National Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. James 3/11/1949 - 5/27/2022Rendon Lovell.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Smith, Nina

Nina Dawn Richards Smith, 87, passed away May 31, 2022, surrounded by her family. While Nina spent the last 28 years living in Ammon, ID, when asked where she was from, her response was always Ashton. Nina was born in Ashton, Idaho to Ronald and Grace Gilbert Richards. She attended grade school in St. Anthony for the first three years. The rest of her education was completed in Ashton, graduating from North Fremont High School in 1952. Nina completed nurses training at Ashton Memorial Hospital and became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1953, side by side with her cousin Connie. On November 12, 1953, she married Larry Elvin Smith. They started married life in Ashton. Their daughter, Rhonda Marie, was born in 1955, and their son, Daniel Chet, arrived a few years later in 1958. Her husband's work resulted in many moves throughout the years: Idaho Falls, Las Vegas, Northern California Bay Area, Chester, and back to Central California. While living in Las Vegas, Nina worked as a secretary. She then worked for Eastman Kodak while they lived in California. The family loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time fishing or just exploring. The mountains of Idaho, along with the family and friends there, led them back to Idaho in 1994 where they enjoyed their retirement. Nina is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Smith and brother, Glade Richards. She is survived by her children Rhonda (Steve) Wike of Ammon, Dan (Wanda) Smith of Menan, granddaughter Nichole (Joel) Peterson of Minneapolis, great grandchildren Lola Marie, Mia Claire, and Jack Theodore. She is also survived by her sister-in-law JoAnn Richards, nieces and nephew Janalyn Larish, Laura Wollan, and Alex Richards. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Pineview Cemetery in Ashton. The family will receive friends Friday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at Baxter Funeral Home prior to services at the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.baxterfh.com. Nina 7/26/1934 - 5/31/2022Smith.
ASHTON, ID
Post Register

Bowman, Virginia

Virginia Bowman, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 30, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The Family is appreciative of the kind and professional manner in which Virginia was cared for. Virginia was born June 17, 1941, in her grandfather's farmhouse in Wilford, Idaho, to Pressley Alvero Bowman and Nina Romrell Bowman. She grew up and attended schools in the St. Anthony area. She attended Ricks College and BYU where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Education. She was a kind, devoted and loving teacher throughout her life. "Teachers encourage minds to think, hands to create and hearts to love." She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a devoted librarian, genealogist and a avid student of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She found great joy in traveling, decorating for holidays, and attending classes for continued learning. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and taking trips to see Broadway plays and musicals. Virginia is survived by her many friends, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Edwin Brown, Nora Brown, Mary Brown, Glen Brown, Wilda Bowman and Wildan Bowman. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Bishop Warren Peterson officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Virginia 6/17/1941 - 5/30/2022Bowman.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Kevin Satterlee
Post Register

A look at Idaho High School Finals Rodeo

BLACKFOOT – The 2022 Idaho State High School Finals Rodeo kicks off this weekend with events beginning on Saturday, June 4, and running through Saturday, June 11, at the Bannock County Events Center in Pocatello. Hundreds of high school cowboys and cowgirls who have qualified for this prestigious event...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Are local school districts prepared for an Uvalde-like event?

After the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers May 24, many people in the U.S. were reminded of the threat that students and teachers face as the list of mass school shootings in the U.S. continues to grow. Many schools...
UVALDE, TX
Post Register

Opinion: Idaho needs to pass laws to prevent mass killings

We are now the witnesses to two more mass killings, both within 10 days, in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, where two 18-year-old youths legally bought assault rifles with hundreds of rounds of ammunition with large-capacity magazines and used them to murder 31 people, 19 of which were grade school-age children. We ask ourselves when will this ever stop? These terrible slaughters happen in no other country in the world. We wonder, why is our democracy so helpless?
BUFFALO, NY
Post Register

Idaho gas prices steadily approach $5 per gallon

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — With even more record-high gas prices in Idaho, the per-gallon average for regular fuel is now just 16 cents shy of $5, AAA reports. Regular fuel is averaging at $4.84, with midgrade, premium and diesel fuels already above $5 a gallon. Several counties are seeing...
BOISE, ID
#Murder#Idaho State University#Bengals#First College#Violent Crime#The Associated Press#Abc#The Idaho State Journal#The Bannock County Jail
Post Register

Opinion: Don't forget about the power of independent voters

Okay, one more time, let’s chew on some numbers from the Idaho Secretary of State’s office. Statewide, there were 3,723 Democrats who switched to cast Republican ballots prior to the deadline to choose party affiliation for the May 17 primary election. There were 6,172 unaffiliated voters (about 60% of registered voters who switched affiliation) who registered as Republicans. Instead of “unaffiliated,” though, let’s use the word “independent.”
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

ITD to hold open house on I-15 project between Northgate and Blackfoot

POCATELLO – The Idaho Transportation Department is hosting an open house from June 6-13 to share information and gather public input about designs to widen Interstate 15 between the Northgate Parkway Interchange (Exit 73) and Blackfoot. “Most of Interstate 15 was constructed in the 1960s and 1970s and it...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Opinion: What is the logic behind Idaho GOP's decisions?

Could someone please explain the logic behind some of the Idaho GOP’s actions? At times they complain about government overreach but then try to tell businesses they can’t make their own decisions about vaccinating their employees. I’ve heard them talk a lot about “my choice, my body, my decision" about wearing a mask or getting vaccinated (which impacts others' health, safety and wellbeing), but now they’re saying they will make decisions about women’s bodies, health care and even forms of contraception they can or can’t use.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Hay Sr., Robert "Bob"

Robert "Bob" Lee Hay Sr. 87, of Billings, Montana passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. Bob is survived by his wife, Margaret Hodges Hay of Billings, MT; son, Robert Hay Jr. of Billings, MT; daughters, Myrna Hay (Nathan Dekker) of Watford City, ND, Lauri (Arnold) Graff of Billings, MT, Brenda (Terry) Filler of Arnegard, ND; son Richard (Jackie) Hay of Three Forks, MT; Eight grandchildren; Britnee (Andy) Olsen, Cody (Michelle) Wyant, Austin Whitman (Zoe Young), Trevor Graff (Shaye Austby), Bryon Hay, Hunter Whitman, Trace Hay, and Parker Filler. Two great-grandchildren; Waylon Wyant and Gentry Wyant, his younger brother, George (Vonda) Hay of Woodville, ID and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho. A visitation will be held Friday, June 10, 2022 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and prior to funeral services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. all at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Grant Central Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family on line at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Robert "Bob" 10/27/1934 - 5/26/2022Lee Hay Sr.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsBreak
Post Register

Enjoying some miserable fun on a rainy century ride

There are three categories of outdoor fun: type one, type two and type three. Type one fun requires only a little effort. Mostly just show up and enjoy yourself. Type two fun involves much more effort, some sweating, a few bumps and bruises and maybe a few moments of terror before the activity is over, but when you look back on it, you remember the whole outing as a worthy, memorable adventure. Type three “fun” can be good old-fashioned misery, physical and mental pain, seriously wondering if you will survive and often a visit afterward to the emergency room.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Teams preparing for the shot-clock era

Crystal Dayley has seen enough. The Sugar-Salem girls basketball coach has watched while opponents run five minutes off the clock in a single possession as a way to slow down the Diggers and offset any flow or pace to the game that benefits the defending 3A state champs. “Small ball”...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Opinion: Tom Luna's lunacy

Tom Luna has filed a lawsuit against Bonneville County Republican Central Committee claiming a flyer sent only to Bonneville County residents contains "official endorsements of the Idaho Republican Party." Only an illiterate moron would believe that because the front of the flyer says "The OFFICIAL Bonneville County Republican Party," includes the county logo, phone number and website.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Fire department responds to another fire at feedlot under investigation

The Idaho Falls Fire Department once again responded to extinguish a fire at a feedlot on Kathleen Street. The fire marks the third time the fire department has been to the feedlot, which is under investigation after the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office received tips and videos about livestock being improperly slaughtered and living among large piles of dried manure and feces.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

