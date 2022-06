The 2022 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular is presented by Enterprise Bank & Trust and produced by Los Alamos County Community Services Department and Sancre Productions, and this year’s event will feature New Mexico’s #1 Country Star and fan favorite Chevel Shepherd at White Rock’s Overlook Park. The event will be held on Monday, July 4th from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m, packed with music, vendors, food, and activities. However, due to recent wildfires and supply chain issues, the 4th of July Spectacular will not have fireworks scheduled for the event.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO