Brooklyn, NY

Street vending could get more accessible

By Sophie Krichevsky, Associate Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Adams recently announced new measures to make street vending licenses more accessible and change how those businesses are regulated. The recommendations are the result of a report from the recently created Street Vendor Advisory Board, which the City Council had tasked with assessing the laws surrounding street vending....

thechiefleader.com

Telework option for city workers is 'remote,' mayor says

The head of the largest union representing city workers called on the city to negotiate a telework policy after the Adams administration doubled down on the importance of municipal employees working in-person — a policy that one former city worker believed was sparking a slew of exits from city service.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vnexplorer.net

Mayor Adams urges New Yorkers to 'light up' as he vows not to be 'heavy-handed' on illicit marijuana sales before licenses to sell legally are issued later this year

NYC Mayor Eric Adams was at the Cannabis World Congress and Business expo on Friday at Jacob Javitz Center The licensing system that's supposed to legalize and regulate cannabis sales isn't expected to kick off until later this yearIn the interim, Adams said that he doesn't see a need for 'cracking down on anyone caught dealing marijuana' Adams is looking at the big picture and encouraging others to do the same as the the city moves closer to launching the legal marketHe also said he set aside $5 million for providing support to New Yorkers on applications for recreational pot sales and cultivation licenses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches at Park 79

An affordable housing lottery for seniors has launched at Park 79 — the former SRO which was shut down for operating as an illegal hotel and acquired by real estate company Fairstead for $22.5 million in 2016. Located at 117 West 79th Street between Amsterdam and Columbus avenues, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Legislation would revoke an estimated 60,000 parking placards from NYC employees

A pair of City Council bills to be proposed Thursday would crack down on placards used by city employees to park illegally in streets across the five boroughs. The legislation — introduced by Brooklyn Councilman Lincoln Restler — would force city agencies to revoke a majority of parking placards that are not guaranteed by collective bargaining agreements. Restler estimated that would cover ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

NYC Housing Agency’s Staff Shortage Stymies Affordable Development

Five months into Mayor Eric Adams’ administration, a significant staff shortage at the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) threatens to slow New York’s affordable housing pipeline to a crawl. A new report from policy nonprofit New York Housing Conference finds that New York City’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Centering the homeless right out of housing

It should have been a match made in heaven. With COVID-19 hitting the tourism industry, many New York hotels were sitting empty, possibly unable ever to recover. At the same time, the city’s homeless population was growing. Why not convert some of the abandoned hotels into housing for the homeless?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYCHA apartments could get repairs with preservation trust

NEW YORK -- Much-needed repairs may be coming to New York City Housing Authority residents.CBS2's Leah Mishkin breaks down the bill awaiting the governor's signature and the reaction from the people who have experienced dangerous conditions inside their homes.For the past year, Aida Robles has been sleeping in her living room. The NYCHA resident says she had water damage in her bedroom and repairs have still not been made. She also says her unit has mold.NYCHA's chair and CEO Greg Russ acknowledges all of the 170,000 NYCHA units need repairs. The cost to do the work? About $40 billion."Inside the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CDC downgrades NYC's COVID alert level

NEW YORK - New York's COVID numbers are down.The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York City has moved from a high to medium alert level.The New York City Health Department still lists the city on a high alert, however, which means there is high community spread and masks are recommended indoors in any public indoor setting.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online hereThe number of counties across the state considered to be a low level risk moved from nine to 25, and over the past seven-day period, the average COVID case rate has dropped 58 percent.Hospital admissions are also down to 20 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Sources: Mayor says no work-from-home for city employees

NEW YORK -- Sources tell CBS2 Mayor Eric Adams sent a clear message to city workers about working from home.The mayor reportedly sent a memo telling city employees they have to come back to work in person and hybrid schedules aren't allowed."I'm trying to fill up office buildings, and I'm telling JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, I'm telling all of them, 'Listen, I need your people back into office so we can build the ecosystem.' How does that look that city employees are home while I'm telling everyone else it's time to get back to work?" Adams said Wednesday.Citing the impact of empty offices on neighborhood businesses, the mayor said city employees should be leading the charge of saying New York can be back.According to city data, COVID cases are now "stable" and the percent positive trend is decreasing, now at 8.5%.Adams said that some exceptions will be made, but he didn't go into specifics. He also hasn't said what the punishment will be if workers refuse to go back. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PLANetizen

Black Housing Project Spotlights Black Homeownership

A new project from the Center for NYC Neighborhoods, DIVAS for Social Justice, and The ABNY Foundation will highlight the stories of Black homeowners in New York City. According to a press release, the multimedia student project will bring attention to the role of homeownership in building intergenerational wealth and the challenges faced by Black homebuyers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

53 Affordable Senior Housing Units Available at Park 79 on the Upper West Side

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Park 79, a seven-story senior housing building at 117 West 79th Street on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Designed by CTA Architects and developed by Fairstead in partnership with Project FIND, the structure yields 77 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 53 units for residents at 40 to 50 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $0 to $53,400.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

First fully accessible subway station opens in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Riders pay close attention to elevator and escalator projects. Only about a quarter of MTA stations are fully accessible, and the authority has prioritized new projects. Two new elevators and a walkway overpass opened at Livonia Avenue along the L train. Now, riders can access both platforms from the street via […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Uncertain future looms for blighted Harlem block

NEW YORK - The future remains uncertain for a dilapidated block in Harlem. The One45 development proposal would have brought more than 900 apartments to the corner of West 145th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard, but developers pulled their rezoning request Tuesday. Community pushback sent the project back to the drawing board.The busy block has plenty of foot traffic, not many places to step inside. That would have changed with the One45 towers, which offered apartments at varying price points, as well as the city's first Green Energy District supporting the neighborhood. Neighbors like Moire Davis want to see something...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New proposal would ensure all NYC families get child care

LOWER MANHATTAN — New York City has universal pre-kindergarten and universal 3-K, for three year-olds; now a packet of legislation submitted to the New York City Council on Thursday would help to add universal child care to the list. It would ensure that all children in the city, regardless of age, or family income, would […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

In the Trust we trust: Public Housing Preservation Trust can deliver for beleaguered NYCHA residents

In the waning hours of their session, the Assembly and Senate did something very big and potentially very good: They advanced the single best plan on the table to potentially save a falling-apart New York City Housing Authority whose residents have been plagued for a generation by leaks, mold, lead paint, rodents, broken elevators, broken boilers and, more than anything, a broken and ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
paramuspost.com

JERSEY CITY LURES RENTERS FLEEING MANHATTAN’S RISING RENTS, BUT NOT TO THE NEIGHBORHOODS YOU MAY THINK

Jersey City’s West Side Has Become Popular With Former Residents of the Five Boroughs. Evidenced at Upscale, Amenitized Rental Communities Like 3 Acres. JERSEY CITY, NJ – It’s no secret rising New York City rents are putting young professionals in a financial bind and housing decisions up in the air when lease terms near their end. Lease concessions and reduced rents at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 made luxury apartments affordable for the many young singles and couples who opted to remain in New York City amidst its mass shutdowns. As the Manhattan rental market has roared back to life, rents have increased by hundreds of dollars and concessions have been scaled back, pricing many out of their current living situation.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

