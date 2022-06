Forty of the Queen's jockeys past and present lined up in a spectacular guard of honour for the royal party ahead of racing on Derby Day at Epsom. The greats of the saddle, dressed in the famous purple and gold silks, lined up on the steps overlooking the hat-box winner's enclosure before heading on to the track to greet the Princess Royal and other members of the entourage.

